HS Sports Highlights: Adam O'Leary walks it off for Big Spring baseball; Trinity softball bats blitz Boiling Springs

Down to his final strike and Big Spring's last out, Adam O'Leary poked a fly ball to right field that fell to the grass.
And Wyatt Barrick sprinted home from third to score, giving the Bulldogs a dramatic 6-5 walk-off win over Dover on Friday.
The single capped a wild final three innings. Down 1-0 in the fifth, Big Spring scored four runs on an error that drove in two and a two-RBI single by Jonathan Miller. But Dover scratched back with a three-run top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5. That set up O'Leary's heroics.
O'Leary finished 2-for-3 with two runs, Miller also went 2-for-3 and Tucker Lowery was 1-for-4 with three RBIs.
Grant Chestnut got the no-decision with a six-inning effort, allowing two runs. Seth Griffie gave up three runs in the seventh but got the win.
- Cedar Cliff blew out CD East 17-0 in four innings, with Brady Ward (winning pitcher) and Nate Mankowski tossing a no-hitter. Nate Uzelac (1-for-2) drove in two and scored another, and Noah Bettinger (1-for-2) homered, had two RBIs and scored twice.
- East Pennsboro topped Susquenita 10-0 in six. Brady Swenson went 3-for-4 with two runs, two doubles and a triple, plus he tossed four scoreless innings, scattering four hits against seven strikeouts. Eric Stigers was 3-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, two steals and a double.
- Andrew Roseman and Evan Keefer combined for four scoreless innings of relief work, fanning three, as Red Land beat Lower Dauphin 10-4. Ethan Phillips was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs and a double, and Kaden Peifer (1-for-2), Brady Ebbert (1-for-3) and Braden Kolmansberger (2-for-4) each drove in two.
HS Softball
- Lindsay Haser fanned four and allowed two unearned runs in a complete-game 11-2 Trinity victory over Boiling Springs. Haser also went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. The top four hitters for the Shamrocks consisting of Ryan Smith, Allison Aschenbrenner, Haser and Molly Whitmyer bludgeoned Bubblers pitching, finishing 8-for-15 with eight runs and eight RBIs. Emma Decker and Bree Miller each went 2-for-4 at the top of the Bubblers' lineup, with Miller doubling.
- Northern erased a 5-0 deficit to beat Big Spring 10-5. No Bulldog recorded multiple hits, with Fallon Feaser going 1-for-3 with a run, RBI and double from the bottom of the lineup. Kameo Grasser was an impressive 4-of-4 with three RBIs and two runs for the Polar Bears, and Bekah Wiley (1-for-3) smacked a three-run homer in the second to begin the comeback.
- A four-spot in the second was enough for East Pennsboro to beat Susquenita 6-1. Jackie Capers did the rest, punching out 13 against five hits and an unearned run for the complete-game victory. Marissa Schell (1-for-4) hit a solo shot, and Zoe Holbert finished 2-for-4 with a run.
- Kaylyn Smith and Grace Spangler each went yard as Red Land popped Middletown 17-8 in six innings. Smith finished 2-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs from the three-spot, and Spangler was 2-for-3. Paige Bittner (2-for-3) doubled and scored three times.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Mechanicsburg fell to Spring Grove 12-7. Izzy Szejk had five goals in the loss, while Sophie Blair and Paige Magnelli had one goal.
- Kenna Duffie and Zayda Crumpton both teamed up for six goals each to help send Red Land rolling past Dover 23-5. Olivei Glinski and Abby Burkholder each had hat tricks in the win, while Dylan Severance and Reagan Young each had two goals.
- Trinity tallied the win over Central York 21-14 thanks to Morgan Coleman team-leading seven goals. Ava Green had five goals in the win, Lauren Shook tallied four and Gloria O'Neil had a hat trick in the win.
HS Boys Tennis
- Josh Pantaloni was the only singles player to win for Camp Hill, but the Lions still got the win 3-2 over Bermudian Springs. Pantaloni won Singles 1 6-1, 6-1 over Brett Laughman, while Doubles 1 went to Adam Dopkowski and Marko Balic 6-3, 6-2, and Doubles 2 went to Gavin Davis and Alfred Mueller 2-6, 6-2, 10-3.