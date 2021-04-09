HS Sports Highlights: Adam O'Leary walks it off for Big Spring baseball; Trinity softball bats blitz Boiling Springs

Down to his final strike and Big Spring's last out, Adam O'Leary poked a fly ball to right field that fell to the grass.

And Wyatt Barrick sprinted home from third to score, giving the Bulldogs a dramatic 6-5 walk-off win over Dover on Friday.

The single capped a wild final three innings. Down 1-0 in the fifth, Big Spring scored four runs on an error that drove in two and a two-RBI single by Jonathan Miller. But Dover scratched back with a three-run top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5. That set up O'Leary's heroics.

O'Leary finished 2-for-3 with two runs, Miller also went 2-for-3 and Tucker Lowery was 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

Grant Chestnut got the no-decision with a six-inning effort, allowing two runs. Seth Griffie gave up three runs in the seventh but got the win.