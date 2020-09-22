HS Sports: Carlisle football, golf, girls tennis and soccer all season games stopped this week due to school closure

The openers for Carlisle football and soccer will have to wait a few days.
Carlisle Area School District announced Tuesday evening in a letter to parents all schools are to be closed the rest of this week after an outbreak of COVID-19 within the district. That means no extracurricular activities, and no sports practices or games the rest of the week, athletic director George Null confirmed.
“Yep, nothing through Sunday,” Null said.
The district said there have been three confirmed positive cases in the last five days and two more presumed positives. Superintendent Christine Spielbauer said in the letter the Health Department will conduct contact tracing. The district said last week a high school student and middle school student tested positive, but CASD did not say Tuesday if the three new cases are students or staff.
The news broke as Carlisle girls tennis wrapped up a 3-2 loss to visiting Cumberland Valley, which will now be the last competition for any Thundering Herd program until at least Monday.
Tennis coach Seng Pham said the team found out after its match. He said the girls are disappointed and want to continue, but “they also knew at some point as cases kept popping up” the season could shut down.
“I think for the most part we’re just blessed … we got a chance to compete,” Pham said.
None of the five cases involve the team, he said.
HS Girls Tennis: Carlisle upset by Cumberland Valley right before season put on pause due to district COVID-19 concerns
Five teams will lose games due to the shutdown, either via postponement or outright cancelation. The schedule of games affected are:
- Girls tennis: away at CD East, Wednesday; home vs. Hershey, Thursday; and away at Central Dauphin, Friday.
- Golf: a Keystone Division match at Royal Oaks (the remaining teams will compete without the Herd), Wednesday.
- Football: at home against Exeter Township, Friday.
- Boys soccer: away at Central Dauphin, Saturday.
- Girls soccer: home vs. Central Dauphin, Saturday.
The shutdown is particular tough for football, which has already seen its season cut from 10 to seven games due to the delayed start of the Mid-Penn Conference schedule due to the coronavirus, which has killed more 8,000 Pennsylvanians.
“A lot of the seniors were devastated. You put in this much work from June 29 to now, and you finally get a game three days away, and it’s taken away,” head coach Brett Ickes said. “You just hope as a coach that they understand this is just a bump in the road.”
Ickes said he’d try to get the school district to push the game to Monday. Carlisle is on the road Oct. 2 in Week 2 against Chambersburg. That appears unlikely now after CD East and Exeter Township said they will now play each other Friday. East had an opening after a positive case forced Governor Mifflin's football team to shut down.
+4 2020 Carlisle Football Preview: Herd handing keys to Ezeekai Thomas with battle-tested line, new weapons around him
Ickes also said the confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 does not include anyone affiliated with the football team. That makes it all the more difficult, Ickes said, because the players have “done what we asked them” to do.
But the coronavirus has woven its way through the early portion of the season. On Monday, Cedar Cliff football’s game with Lower Dauphin was postponed to Nov. 13, and the Colts added Berks Catholic for Friday, after the Falcons had a possible player exposure.
Carlisle girls soccer head coach Greg Clippinger said he found out immediately after Tuesday’s scrimmage at West Perry.
“We just got done playing West Perry and all of a sudden it’s the last time we get to play for four or five games,” Clippinger said. “It heightens the girls’ awareness to take advantage of the opportunities they do have.”
Clippinger also confirmed none of the cases affected the girls team.
“We’re just trying to be positive and take advantage of it giving us another day or two to get ready, if we get to go back on Monday,” he said. “We’re trying to look at it half full, but it’s disappointing. And that’s what it is, it’s disappointing. I’d be lying if I said the girls weren’t disappointed, there’s a bunch of disappointment on their faces, but the coaching staff was trying to turn that around.”
Barring an extension to the shutdown or any further scheduling changes, the next Carlisle competitions are:
- Monday: boys golfers at Mid-Penn Boys Championship; field hockey home vs. Cedar Cliff; girls tennis home vs. Chambersburg.
- Tuesday: boys soccer home vs. Red Land; girls soccer at Red Land; girls volleyball home vs. Hershey.
- Wednesday: girls golfers at Mid-Penn Girls Championships.
- Thursday: Cross country home vs. State College.
- Friday: Football at Chambersburg.
Calls Carlisle’s golf and boys soccer were not immediately returned.
Mallory Merda contributed to this report.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.