HS Sports: Carlisle football, golf, girls tennis and soccer all season games stopped this week due to school closure

Ickes also said the confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 does not include anyone affiliated with the football team. That makes it all the more difficult, Ickes said, because the players have “done what we asked them” to do.

But the coronavirus has woven its way through the early portion of the season. On Monday, Cedar Cliff football’s game with Lower Dauphin was postponed to Nov. 13, and the Colts added Berks Catholic for Friday, after the Falcons had a possible player exposure.

Carlisle girls soccer head coach Greg Clippinger said he found out immediately after Tuesday’s scrimmage at West Perry.

“We just got done playing West Perry and all of a sudden it’s the last time we get to play for four or five games,” Clippinger said. “It heightens the girls’ awareness to take advantage of the opportunities they do have.”

Clippinger also confirmed none of the cases affected the girls team.