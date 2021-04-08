HS Girls Volleyball: Trinity's Gracie Britten, Kendall Myers find the 'right fit' in college commitments

Two Trinity's linchpins during its undefeated run to the 2020 PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball championship pledged their talents to college programs this week.
Gracie Britten, the headliner of the title-match win in November over Philipsburg-Osceola, will play at Elizabethtown. And classmate Kendall Myers, the outside hitter who complemented Britten and Lauren Trumpy in the middle, will play at Lycoming.
The duo were celebrated at Trinity High School on Wednesday in a signing day ceremony.
Britten slammed 17 kills and had 12 blocks in the title match, including the final kill, finishing with 92 kills and 23 aces for the season as the Shamrocks went 17-0. She earned All-Sentinel Player of the Year for her efforts.
"It felt like the right fit," Britten said in a statement through head coach Kristi Britten. "Not too big, not too small, everyone was really friendly, and it just felt like the right choice for me. I was comfortable with the campus, the coach and the people I met there."
She'll join second-year head coach Matt Hamilton's Blue Jays, who went 25-10 in 2019 and made the Landmark Conference championship match. Lower Dauphin's Shelly Yohe, Waynesboro's Sara Barrett and Jenna Harne, and Hershey's Elizabeth Zeiber are also on the team.
Myers, an All-Sentinel Honorable Mention, joins a Warriors program led by 20th-year head coach Tim McMahon. They went 18-13 in 2019, qualifying for the MAC Commonwealth tournament.
"I liked the feeling when I walked onto campus, I felt like I belonged there," Myers said. "And when I met the team, they had the family aspect I was looking for. In addition, they have strong academics, and I knew I could balance school, sports and a social life well there."
