HS Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg showcases how dominant it can be in shutout win over Waynesboro

MECHANICSBURG — As opening games to a highly anticipated season go, Mechanicsburg girls head soccer coach Jake June couldn’t have drawn up a better one than his Wildcats delivered Saturday evening at Northside Elementary School.
Mechanicsburg dominated the action, scored five second-half goals and shut out Waynesboro 6-0 in its first regular season match.
“We left our scrimmages knowing we wanted a little more, and we focused on tonight being our starting point for the season,” June said. “We were knocking the ball around and creating a lot of opportunities. That’s what you want to see. You want to see a team flying around and trying to dominate where you can dominate and dictate the game at your pace and style you want to play.
“From the start, they showed me they could lock-in and be ready to go for Game 1.”
Mechanicsburg controlled possession early but had little to show for it on the scoreboard until prolific scorer Halle Engle slipped one by Waynesboro goalkeeper Kiaya Mouer 16:39 into the contest. Mouer and the rest of the Maidens defense would bend but not break until the halftime break with the score remaining 1-0 as the junior netminder turned away seven shots.
The Wildcats knew it was only a matter of time before they could break through to cash in on the numerous opportunities.
“We know our team has the players to do it, so playing hard and not giving up is definitely what we stick with,” Elena Hinkson said. “Often, we are a second-half team, so we rely on the second half a lot for our chances. Working through the first half is a plus, but getting as many chances as we can in the second half gives us motivation.”
Engle, playing on the left wing, found space and sent a beautiful through ball to a streaking Hinkson, a little less than five minutes after the break. The senior forward collected the pass, settled the ball and deposited it past a sprawling Mouer for the game’s second goal.
“We have a great connection,” Engle said. “We play year-round together and I’m always looking for her feet because I rely on her a lot.”
The tally opened the floodgates for Mechanicsburg as Engle pocketed another less than four minutes later, followed by Lily Eckroth, Isabel DeBernardis and Hinkson’s second to finish the scoring.
“We have to build off those goals,” Engle said. “We’re never settling with one goal. We’re never settling for two goals. We want to win five, six to nothing if we can.”
Waynesboro’s best and only legitimate chance came on a direct kick with 4:30 left in the match. The shot, over a wall of defenders and past the outstretched reach of Mechanicsburg keeper Ari Frey, tantalizingly ricocheted off the crossbar out of harm’s way.
Mechanicsburg outshot Waynesboro 20-1 while collecting 12 corners in the match. Mouer made 14 saves in the losing effort for the Maidens.
“We return a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge of who we want to be and how we play the game,” June said. “I think that’s helped us going into tonight.”
