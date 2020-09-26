HS Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg showcases how dominant it can be in shutout win over Waynesboro

“We know our team has the players to do it, so playing hard and not giving up is definitely what we stick with,” Elena Hinkson said. “Often, we are a second-half team, so we rely on the second half a lot for our chances. Working through the first half is a plus, but getting as many chances as we can in the second half gives us motivation.”

Engle, playing on the left wing, found space and sent a beautiful through ball to a streaking Hinkson, a little less than five minutes after the break. The senior forward collected the pass, settled the ball and deposited it past a sprawling Mouer for the game’s second goal.

“We have a great connection,” Engle said. “We play year-round together and I’m always looking for her feet because I rely on her a lot.”

The tally opened the floodgates for Mechanicsburg as Engle pocketed another less than four minutes later, followed by Lily Eckroth, Isabel DeBernardis and Hinkson’s second to finish the scoring.

“We have to build off those goals,” Engle said. “We’re never settling with one goal. We’re never settling for two goals. We want to win five, six to nothing if we can.”