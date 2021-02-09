HS Girls Basketball: Tori Rumbaugh's buzzer-beater, Elke Staver's steady night lifts Shippensburg past Big Spring in OT

When the shot ricocheted off the glass and splashed through the twine, the air was sucked completely out of the Big Spring gym.
The Bulldogs slumped over, crestfallen after Shippensburg girls basketball’s Tori Rumbaugh drained a desperation 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away to beat the buzzer and force overtime, the game tied 36-36.
It was a feeling the Greyhounds had known all too well.
"I was just thinking I did not wanna lose this game at all," Rumbaugh said.
“Last year, we were on the other end of that twice,” Ship head coach Andrew Markel said.
Visibly shaken, the Bulldogs could not recover after that dagger, falling 43-38 in overtime to their arch rivals in the biggest divisional game of the season thus far. Laney Noreika made their only shot in the final four minutes as the Bulldogs’ offense disappeared and the defense got burned at the foul line.
It erased what had been an impressive defensive display by the home team Tuesday night at Big Spring High School. Led by Noreika and Ava Wilson, the Bulldogs had held Rumbaugh to just five points on 1-of-3 shooting before that game-tying 3. She still finished with only eight points, but it was the final basket that proved the difference.
“That’s a deflating shot,” Bulldogs head coach Randy Jones said.
Standing out
Rumbaugh’s clutch bucket deserves praise, but Elke Staver gave Shippensburg a chance on a night in which the Bulldogs played impeccable defense, especially against Rumbaugh. Staver had 13, including seven in the fourth quarter, and added at least a half dozen rebounds.
“I feel like every game she’s gotten a little bit better,” Markel said. “She’s just really starting to progress and get just a little bit more basketball savvy every game.”
Emilee Sullivan and Noreika would’ve garnered the attention in this one if not for Rumbaugh’s shot, too. Sullivan provided steady scoring all night for a Bulldogs side that came out of the gates slow, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting. And Noreika, along with Wilson, played suffocating defense from the arc to the rim. Noreika finished with seven points and double-digit rebounds.
By the numbers
The win, coupled with Mechanicsburg’s surprising loss to Cedar Cliff earlier in the evening, ensures Ship (11-1, 8-0 Colonial) stayed firmly locked in at No. 2 in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings behind Elizabethtown.
The ‘Hounds, winners of 10 straight, also now have a game in hand against Greencastle-Antrim and two over Big Spring in the Mid-Penn Colonial, and the Bulldogs now have to visit Shippensburg in two weeks.
Up next
Shippensburg hosts winless Boiling Springs Friday at 7:30, while the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-2 Colonial) stay in their home gym that same night to play one-win Waynesboro.
They said it
Jones on defense from Wilson and Noreika: “It just tells you about our versatility, how we can bounce people around. … [Rumbaugh’s] quick off the dribble, and we’re blessed to have two post players, three post players that can stand on the perimeter.”
Markel on if the shot, and win, are a confidence boost going forward: “A hundred percent, sure, because every game we’ve played this year now we’ve played with a comfortable lead. … We’re learning out to win in different ways, whereas years past we learned how to lose different ways.”
Jones on avoiding a downward spiral because of the loss: “We talked in the locker room tonight that hopefully this makes us hungry. We still get both of these teams [Greencastle-Antrim and Shippensburg, who we lost to, again].”
Rumbaugh on Staver's performance:
"She’s definitely stepped up. And everyone was getting pressured so hard … and Elke definitely stepped up and took the pressure off everyone."
