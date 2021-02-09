HS Girls Basketball: Tori Rumbaugh's buzzer-beater, Elke Staver's steady night lifts Shippensburg past Big Spring in OT

When the shot ricocheted off the glass and splashed through the twine, the air was sucked completely out of the Big Spring gym.

The Bulldogs slumped over, crestfallen after Shippensburg girls basketball’s Tori Rumbaugh drained a desperation 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away to beat the buzzer and force overtime, the game tied 36-36.

It was a feeling the Greyhounds had known all too well.

"I was just thinking I did not wanna lose this game at all," Rumbaugh said.

“Last year, we were on the other end of that twice,” Ship head coach Andrew Markel said.

Visibly shaken, the Bulldogs could not recover after that dagger, falling 43-38 in overtime to their arch rivals in the biggest divisional game of the season thus far. Laney Noreika made their only shot in the final four minutes as the Bulldogs’ offense disappeared and the defense got burned at the foul line.

It erased what had been an impressive defensive display by the home team Tuesday night at Big Spring High School. Led by Noreika and Ava Wilson, the Bulldogs had held Rumbaugh to just five points on 1-of-3 shooting before that game-tying 3. She still finished with only eight points, but it was the final basket that proved the difference.