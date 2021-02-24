HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg closes regular season with blowout win, Mid-Penn Keystone title and No. 1 seed in playoffs

A celebration was in the plans before the Mechanicsburg girls basketball team even took the floor Wednesday night hosting Mifflin County.

After the game, the Wildcat players and coaches would cut down the net on the home half of their court for the trophy case.

A pair of Cedar Cliff losses earlier in the week had already secured the Mid-Penn Keystone Division title for Mechanicsburg, its second straight, regardless of the outcome against the Huskies.

That didn’t stop the Wildcats from putting on a show in their regular-season finale, looking like a team with more nets to cut down in their future as they dismantled Mifflin County 64-40 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Mechanicsburg (15-3, 10-2 Keystone) began from the opening tip hot from long distance but mostly showcased the many ways it can beat an opponent with unselfish play and the ability to find the open look over the full 32 minutes.

“There’s a maturity to that approach tonight,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “It was business as usual. I appreciate that. Winning the basketball game was enough motivation for them to do it.”