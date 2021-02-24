HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg closes regular season with blowout win, Mid-Penn Keystone title and No. 1 seed in playoffs

A celebration was in the plans before the Mechanicsburg girls basketball team even took the floor Wednesday night hosting Mifflin County.
After the game, the Wildcat players and coaches would cut down the net on the home half of their court for the trophy case.
A pair of Cedar Cliff losses earlier in the week had already secured the Mid-Penn Keystone Division title for Mechanicsburg, its second straight, regardless of the outcome against the Huskies.
That didn’t stop the Wildcats from putting on a show in their regular-season finale, looking like a team with more nets to cut down in their future as they dismantled Mifflin County 64-40 at Mechanicsburg High School.
Mechanicsburg (15-3, 10-2 Keystone) began from the opening tip hot from long distance but mostly showcased the many ways it can beat an opponent with unselfish play and the ability to find the open look over the full 32 minutes.
“There’s a maturity to that approach tonight,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “It was business as usual. I appreciate that. Winning the basketball game was enough motivation for them to do it.”
The Wildcats came out firing from long-range as they made six 3-pointers in the opening quarter, led by Cassie Eager converting half of them for nine points. In the period’s closing seconds, Allison Schrass buried a shot from the top of the key outside the arc to give Mechanicsburg a 20-9 advantage. The lead would remain in double-digits for the duration of the game.
“They came out and ran a bunch of bodies at Talia [Gilliard-Jackson], but we had other kids step up,” McAllister said.
The second quarter belonged to Emma Castilla. The junior forward poured in 10 points from around the rim and two more from the free-throw line as the Wildcats doubled up on the Huskies 38-19 at the half.
By that point, the only drama that remained was on an individual level as senior standout Gilliard-Jackson looked to climb up Mechanicsburg’s all-time scoring list. The California University (Pa.) commit came into the game needing 12 points to surpass Taylor Miller and 17 points to supplant Cecily Carl on top of its history books.
That celebration will have to wait for at least another game as Gilliard-Jackson finished the night with eight points, leaving her nine short of the record.
Standing out
Castilla and Gracen Nutt both reached double-digits for the Wildcats, tallying 17 and 13 points, respectively. But the scoring was spread out up and down the scoresheet as Cassie Eager pocketed nine points, Schrass and Gilliard-Jackson each totaled eight, and Jayden Eager finished with seven.
For Mifflin County (7-8, 5-6 Keystone), Marissa Gingrich was the lone bright spot as the sophomore point guard finished with a game-high 23 points. Brianna Botsdorf chipped in six second-half points in the loss for the Huskies.
Up next
The victory marked the last regular season contest for Mechanicsburg. The Wildcats don’t return to the hardwood for a full week until they host the first-round District 3 playoff game.
As the top-ranked squad in Class 5A, Mechanicsburg will square off with the No. 16 seed in its first postseason action. Before Wednesday night’s game, the District 3 power rankings projected a matchup against Fleetwood out of Berks County. The brackets will be finalized Sunday evening.
They said it
McAllister on Mifflin County: “They’re good, too. We won by only seven points up there. They’re well-coached, and they have some kids that can play.”
McAllister on preparing for the playoffs: “We have Thursday and Friday to really lock in on ourselves. There is always stuff to work on. We played such a condensed schedule, and we were fortunate to make it through all 18 games. I’m excited for the kids.”