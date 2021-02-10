HS Girls Basketball: Julie Jekot, Dejah Hill help keep Cumberland Valley undefeated in win over Central Dauphin

A mid-week matchup with Commonwealth rival Central Dauphin was undoubtedly the Cumberland Valley girls basketball team’s biggest test so far this season.

It looked like one the Eagles had been studying intensely for as they passed with flying colors, defeating the Rams 47-35 on Wednesday evening at the Eagle Dome.

Both teams came out of the opening tip firing on all cylinders as Central Dauphin repeatedly fed Caroline Shiery in the low post. The junior proved troublesome to handle as she poured in 13 of the Rams’ first 15 points of the game.

Cumberland Valley (11-0, 8-0 Commonwealth) countered with a balanced attack led by Dejah Hill and Julie Jekot. The Rams’ defense was giving Hill the mid-range jumper, and she took advantage, burying three shots and hitting a running hook to tally eight first quarter points.

The Eagles opened up an 11-point lead in the second quarter as all five starters got on the board. But Central Dauphin (9-2, 7-1 Commonwealth) closed the half on a 6-0 run to tighten the game back up to 30-26 into the intermission.

That’s when Cumberland Valley head coach Bill Wolf adjusted his defense to contain Shiery and the ease she was piling up points. It was an idea rarely seen in Wolf’s defensive scheme.