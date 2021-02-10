HS Girls Basketball: Julie Jekot, Dejah Hill help keep Cumberland Valley undefeated in win over Central Dauphin

A mid-week matchup with Commonwealth rival Central Dauphin was undoubtedly the Cumberland Valley girls basketball team’s biggest test so far this season.
It looked like one the Eagles had been studying intensely for as they passed with flying colors, defeating the Rams 47-35 on Wednesday evening at the Eagle Dome.
Both teams came out of the opening tip firing on all cylinders as Central Dauphin repeatedly fed Caroline Shiery in the low post. The junior proved troublesome to handle as she poured in 13 of the Rams’ first 15 points of the game.
Cumberland Valley (11-0, 8-0 Commonwealth) countered with a balanced attack led by Dejah Hill and Julie Jekot. The Rams’ defense was giving Hill the mid-range jumper, and she took advantage, burying three shots and hitting a running hook to tally eight first quarter points.
The Eagles opened up an 11-point lead in the second quarter as all five starters got on the board. But Central Dauphin (9-2, 7-1 Commonwealth) closed the half on a 6-0 run to tighten the game back up to 30-26 into the intermission.
That’s when Cumberland Valley head coach Bill Wolf adjusted his defense to contain Shiery and the ease she was piling up points. It was an idea rarely seen in Wolf’s defensive scheme.
“Shiery is so big and strong, we’d get caught trying to get around on her high side,” Wolf said. “I decided we needed to go to Plan B. It’s the first time in 15 years we didn’t front a post player.”
The move paid off immediately as Hill played 3/4 behind Shiery, pushing her slightly off the blocks and giving the guards space to collapse in double and triple teams on the center.
Shiery was held to one basket from the floor and two free throws in the second half as Cumberland Valley held Central Dauphin to only nine points after halftime. The 35 total points from the Rams was easily their lowest output of the season.
“It was really a team effort,” Wolf said.
Standing out
Hill finished with a team-high 15 points and Julie Jekot added 14 with a pair of 3-pointers for Cumberland Valley. Reagan Basehore had a strong second half on her way to chipping in nine points for the Eagles.
Shiery had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Central Dauphin, but could only manage four points after the break. Double-digit scorer Maddie LaFrance was held to just five for the Rams in the loss.
Mask-communication: No statewide mask policy. Limited guidance for enforcing rules. How the PIAA is causing confusion, stress for Mid-Penn and others
Up next
These same two teams square off against each other next Tuesday evening at Central Dauphin. But before that, both squads play an additional conference game on Friday. Cumberland Valley returns to the Eagle Dome hosting State College, while CD travels to Altoona.
They said it
Cumberland Valley head coach Bill Wolf on scoring balance: “We have other people that can pick up the offense on a given night. Most teams will have two or three defensive players, and they’ll go into a game plan looking to shut down one, two or maybe three players. With us, it’s our whole starting lineup and Parris Burns coming off the bench. We are tough to match up.”
CD head coach Randy Gambelunghe on the loss: “Give credit to Cumberland Valley’s defense, but I thought we missed shots we often make and then we started rushing shots. We’ll take this game and learn from it.”
Wolf: “We’re obviously very happy to win. They have a really good team. We’re two of the better teams in the state, but we have to get better.”
HS Sports Highlights: Sam Sherry leads scoring for Cumberland Valley in loss to Central Dauphin in OT