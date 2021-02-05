HS Girls Basketball: Jill and Julie Jekot help lead strong offense for Cumberland Valley in win over Carlisle

Cumberland Valley did not have its finest shooting performance in Friday’s first half.
That effort did not reveal a vulnerability in the unbeaten Eagles, though — in fact, it did just the opposite.
CV took the opportunity afforded by its cold shooting to demonstrate its versatility, as its athletic, well-rounded lineup turned up the defensive pressure to fuel the transition game. It ensured that the Eagles would lead wire-to-wire on their way to a 53-24 victory over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Carlisle’s Gene Evans Gymnasium.
The Eagles scored the game’s first eight points despite missing on their first seven field goals, and once CV got cranking in the open court the rout was on. Freshman guard Jill Jekot had five points and four assists to fuel a 20-2 second quarter push that put the game firmly within the Eagles’ control.
Standing out
CV bought time to warm up thanks to its defensive effort, as the Eagles forced eight first-quarter turnovers and held Carlisle without a field goal until 59 seconds remained in the first quarter. Everyone was involved in pushing the tempo, with forward Abbie Miller netting eight of her 12 points in the first quarter to get the Eagles going.
Jill Jekot found her groove in the second quarter, opening the frame with an and-one in transition and dishing out four assists, two of which went to Julie Jekot. Jill finished with a game-high 14 points; Julie netted 13.
Carlisle guard Rachel Bell put together a solid stretch over the late third and early fourth quarters, allowing her to finish with a team-high 10 points for the Herd.
By the numbers
The Eagles never had a player tally back-to-back field goals, part of a balanced effort that saw a half-dozen players score between four and 14 points. Four Cumberland Valley players also had five or more rebounds.
Up next
The postponement of Saturday’s non-league tilt with Hempfield means the Eagles have a short break before diving back into Commonwealth play next week. Tuesday brings a trip to Chambersburg and then Wednesday is the big one: a home date with Central Dauphin matching the top two squads in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings.
Carlisle has a similar break before back-to-back home contests with Altoona and Williamsport on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
They said it
CV guard Jill Jekot, on the Eagles’ defensive balance: “If we get caught on a play, it doesn’t matter who is running out to get the shooter, because we know the other person can guard a power forward. It definitely helps us a lot and keeps us on track defensively. We aren’t scrambling anywhere because we can all guard who we want.”
CV head coach Bill Wolf: “We didn’t score from three-point range really well, and we normally are a good three-point shooting team. But we did score a lot of points in transition. We’re very versatile. We can press, we can just play a tough, aggressive half-court man. It’s really nice to have the versatility and those interchangeable players.”
Carlisle head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn: “Half of our team played on the freshman team last year, and now we’re asking them to start and come off the bench playing girls on both (CV and Central Dauphin) that are Division II, Division I girls. I think both games the effort wasn’t there as much as it should have been, so that’s disappointing for us. But I think it’s part of the learning process and the growth of changing the culture.”