HS Girls Basketball: Jill and Julie Jekot help lead strong offense for Cumberland Valley in win over Carlisle

Cumberland Valley did not have its finest shooting performance in Friday’s first half.

That effort did not reveal a vulnerability in the unbeaten Eagles, though — in fact, it did just the opposite.

CV took the opportunity afforded by its cold shooting to demonstrate its versatility, as its athletic, well-rounded lineup turned up the defensive pressure to fuel the transition game. It ensured that the Eagles would lead wire-to-wire on their way to a 53-24 victory over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Carlisle’s Gene Evans Gymnasium.

The Eagles scored the game’s first eight points despite missing on their first seven field goals, and once CV got cranking in the open court the rout was on. Freshman guard Jill Jekot had five points and four assists to fuel a 20-2 second quarter push that put the game firmly within the Eagles’ control.

Standing out

CV bought time to warm up thanks to its defensive effort, as the Eagles forced eight first-quarter turnovers and held Carlisle without a field goal until 59 seconds remained in the first quarter. Everyone was involved in pushing the tempo, with forward Abbie Miller netting eight of her 12 points in the first quarter to get the Eagles going.