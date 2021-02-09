HS Girls Basketball: Eliana Hosey helps lead Cedar Cliff past Mechanicsburg in first game back on the hardwood

In a battle of disparate styles, mark up a convincing victory this time around for the Cedar Cliff girls basketball team.
The Colts overwhelmed Mechanicsburg 37-23 in Keystone Division action Tuesday evening.
Cedar Cliff (4-2 Keystone, 6-5) ran its patient, methodical motion offense effectively to find open looks from the outside and easy buckets on back door cuts. The tempo and Colts’ defense also slowed down the high-octane Mechanicsburg offense as the Wildcats struggled shooting out of their half-court sets.
Mechanicsburg (5-2 Keystone, 9-3) was held to a season-low 23 points despite coming into the contest averaging over 48 points per game.
The Wildcats’ struggles were best exemplified by a stretch midway through the second quarter when they desperately needed an offensive spark after Cedar Cliff had begun the period on a 10-0 run. Following a missed 3-point attempt, Mechanicsburg came up with four straight offensive rebounds and four short-range shots without getting any to fall.
That’s the kind of night it was for the Wildcats.
“We shot the ball poorly like, 9-for-40 from the floor,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “We didn’t get to the free throw line much and that hurt. [Cedar Cliff] played well. You’re not going to beat a good team most likely when you shoot the ball that poorly.”
The Colts’ victory avenged a previous 35-26 loss Jan. 15 to Mechanicsburg.
Cedar Cliff picked an excellent time for a signature win on its return with less than three weeks remaining in the regular season. Entering play Tuesday, Cedar Cliff slotted in the 11th spot of the Class 6A district power rankings with 12 teams making the playoffs.
Standing Out
Up only 8-7 after the first quarter, Cedar Cliff senior point guard Eliana Hosey nailed two 3-pointers, and Julia Hoffman sank a pair of baskets to give the Colts a lead they would never relinquish. Hosey added another trey after the half on her way to a team-high 11 points. Natalie Uibel chipped in nine for Cedar Cliff in the victory.
Allison Schrass scored eight of the Wildcats’ 13 points in the first half as Mechanicsburg tried to stay close. That topped the team, as leading scorer Talia Gilliard was held to just five on the night.
Up Next
Both squads return to the hardwood Friday evening with away contests. Mechanicsburg visits Hershey, while Cedar Cliff travels to Mifflin County.
They Said It
McAllister on Cedar Cliff: “They played harder for longer tonight.”
McAllister on another factor in the defeat: "We gave up some layups defensively, which we usually don’t do. That probably bothered me more than anything. You’re going to have nights where you don’t shoot well.”
McAllister on regrouping after the loss: “It happens. It doesn’t happen a lot to us, but it happened tonight. I have no reason to believe we won’t rebound and get on track again.”