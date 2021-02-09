HS Girls Basketball: Eliana Hosey helps lead Cedar Cliff past Mechanicsburg in first game back on the hardwood

The Colts’ victory avenged a previous 35-26 loss Jan. 15 to Mechanicsburg.

Cedar Cliff picked an excellent time for a signature win on its return with less than three weeks remaining in the regular season. Entering play Tuesday, Cedar Cliff slotted in the 11th spot of the Class 6A district power rankings with 12 teams making the playoffs.

Standing Out

Up only 8-7 after the first quarter, Cedar Cliff senior point guard Eliana Hosey nailed two 3-pointers, and Julia Hoffman sank a pair of baskets to give the Colts a lead they would never relinquish. Hosey added another trey after the half on her way to a team-high 11 points. Natalie Uibel chipped in nine for Cedar Cliff in the victory.

Allison Schrass scored eight of the Wildcats’ 13 points in the first half as Mechanicsburg tried to stay close. That topped the team, as leading scorer Talia Gilliard was held to just five on the night.

Up Next

Both squads return to the hardwood Friday evening with away contests. Mechanicsburg visits Hershey, while Cedar Cliff travels to Mifflin County.

They Said It

McAllister on Cedar Cliff: “They played harder for longer tonight.”