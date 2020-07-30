HS Football: Mechanicsburg's new Rich Lichtel Field House experiences delays, is expected to be done by end of year

Mechanicsburg will soon have a new field house at John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.
Rich Lichtel Field House, named after the former Wildcats football coach, is on track to be completed by the end of the year, according to Holly Laufer, the director of the Wildcat Foundation. Campaigning and planning for the field house and other renovations began in 2018 when the Rich Lichtel Fund provided a donation that began the Wildcat Foundation’s Building the Future Together campaign.
"For over two years, the Wildcat Foundation, Mechanicsburg Area School District’s educational foundation, in partnership with the Rich Lichtel Fund, has worked to raise funds for improvements and upgrades to Memorial Park Stadium," Laufer said through email. "The completed project will include a new field house, new ticketing center, updated and improved support facility to include new public restrooms, a training room, officials locker and an updated concession stand."
The field house was set to be completed by the fall, but delays and the pandemic have slowed progress.
Excited to see the Rich Lichtel Fieldhouse is officially underway! Thanks to the @WildcatFndt, @rich_fund, and our community for making this happen! pic.twitter.com/1A5qkCxW4j— Wildcat Athletics (@GoMechanicsburg) July 27, 2020
"We had planned to break ground in late March, but COVID-19 had other plans," Laufer said. "We regrouped and began site work late last week. Our hope is for at least partial completion by the end of 2020. We are about $800,000 short of the funds needed to complete the project debt free, so our fundraising efforts continue."
Rich Lichtel was head coach for the football team for 25 years before his death in 2007. He was 60.
