HS Football Highlights: Micah Brubaker accounts for 5 TDs; Mechanicsburg pops CD East

Micah Brubaker threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more in Mechanicsburg's 40-20 road win over CD East.

With multiple football games canceled this week amid the worsening pandemic, the Wildcats improved to 7-1 ahead of a much-anticipated Mid-Penn Colonial matchup with rival Northern next week.

Brubaker was back to his old ways after a rough District 3 Class 5A semifinal against powerhouse Governor Mifflin, completing 12-of-19 passes for 227 yards and three TDs (plus an interception).

The senior connected with Tyree Morris (13 yards), Rashawn Early-Holton (39 yards) and Joey Rowland (3 yards) in the first 24 minutes to build a 26-13 lead. He also ran for 64- and 2-yard scores, finishing with 123 stripes on 15 carries.

James Anderson led the Wildcats with five catches for 126 yards and snagged a pair of interceptions. Parker Sample capped the Wildcats' scoring with a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

