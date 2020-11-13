HS Football Highlights: Alex Sauve's pick-6 upends Cedar Cliff in Cumberland Valley win; Northern drops third straight

It took some late heroics, but Cumberland Valley escaped West Shore Stadium on Friday night with a 24-20 victory over Cedar Cliff.

Alex Sauve stepped in front of a Gannon McMeans pass and took it to the house with 4:18 left to put the Eagles ahead for good in a back-and-forth Mid-Penn crossover contest.

It was one of two interceptions CV (3-5) forced on the night. The second belonged to Isaac Sines, who also threw a long touchdown pass and kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Sines finished with one of his better nights of the season under center, completing 8-of-15 passes for 142 yards, a TD and a pick. He connected with Troy Collard for an 81-yard score that gave the Eagles a 14-6 lead in the second quarter, the largest lead for either team in the game.

J.D. Hunter scored on a 2-yard TD a minute into the game and finished with 44 rushing yards for CV.

McMeans finished 11-of-25 for 182 yards and a 15-yard scoring strike to Adam Enrico. McMeans also rushed for a 1-yard score to put the Colts (4-4) up temporarily 20-17 with 6:01 left to play.

Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez led the Colts with 21 carries for 74 yards. Enrico finished with six grabs for 94 stripes.