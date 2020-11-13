HS Football Highlights: Alex Sauve's pick-6 upends Cedar Cliff in Cumberland Valley win; Northern drops third straight

It took some late heroics, but Cumberland Valley escaped West Shore Stadium on Friday night with a 24-20 victory over Cedar Cliff.
Alex Sauve stepped in front of a Gannon McMeans pass and took it to the house with 4:18 left to put the Eagles ahead for good in a back-and-forth Mid-Penn crossover contest.
It was one of two interceptions CV (3-5) forced on the night. The second belonged to Isaac Sines, who also threw a long touchdown pass and kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Sines finished with one of his better nights of the season under center, completing 8-of-15 passes for 142 yards, a TD and a pick. He connected with Troy Collard for an 81-yard score that gave the Eagles a 14-6 lead in the second quarter, the largest lead for either team in the game.
J.D. Hunter scored on a 2-yard TD a minute into the game and finished with 44 rushing yards for CV.
McMeans finished 11-of-25 for 182 yards and a 15-yard scoring strike to Adam Enrico. McMeans also rushed for a 1-yard score to put the Colts (4-4) up temporarily 20-17 with 6:01 left to play.
Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez led the Colts with 21 carries for 74 yards. Enrico finished with six grabs for 94 stripes.
- Northern dropped a 27-24 game to Palmyra, the Polar Bears’ third straight loss after a promising 5-0 start. QB Jordan Heisey finished with 169 yards and a 25-yard TD pass to Tyler Weary on 15-of-27 passing. He also rushed for a 6-yard score and 64 yards. Bay Blaschak scooped up a blocked punt and returned it to the house. C.J. Wagner finished with 72 yards on 18 touches. Zach Beam caught six balls for 56 yards.
