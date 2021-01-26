HS Football: Boiling Springs' Mason Sowers joining childhood friend as Millersville commit

Boiling Springs' Mason Sowers will be rejoining a friend after graduation.
The senior offensive lineman and Gettysburg's Austin Heiser will meet again at Biemesderfer Stadium to suit up for the Millersville football team in the fall. Sowers made his commitment to the black and gold Sunday.
"My teammate and friend that I played with in midget football … is committed to playing there, and I am very excited to rejoin him after all these years," Sowers said over Twitter direct message. "We have always talked about playing in college together and it finally came together!"
Sowers said he picked Millersville because of the coaching staff, the campus's field and the weight room.
And the jerseys were "clean and crisp."
"I picked Millersville because of the relationship built with the coaching staff," Sowers said. "They would constantly check on how I was doing and guided me through the whole process."
Sowers said he plans to major in accounting and hopefully get a job in that field after college, along with starting a family at some point.
He was part of a Bubblers squad that bounced back in a big way after an 0-10 campaign a year ago, making the playoffs in 2020 after starting 4-0 and finishing 5-1 overall. They fell to Wyomissing in the District 3 Class 3A first round.
Bowers helped a suddenly dangerous offense average 259.5 yards rushing per game and 5.7 yards per carry with their Wing-T scheme, the most productive run game in Cumberland County and one of the best in the Mid-Penn Conference this season.
Millersville, coached by J.C. Morgan, went 2-9 in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Former Bubbler Landon Billman committed to Millersville last year along with Cedar Cliff's Jaheim Morris. Cumberland Valley's Tim Kissinger and Dontey Rogan are also on the roster.
