HS Football: Boiling Springs' Mason Sowers joining childhood friend as Millersville commit

Boiling Springs' Mason Sowers will be rejoining a friend after graduation.

The senior offensive lineman and Gettysburg's Austin Heiser will meet again at Biemesderfer Stadium to suit up for the Millersville football team in the fall. Sowers made his commitment to the black and gold Sunday.

"My teammate and friend that I played with in midget football … is committed to playing there, and I am very excited to rejoin him after all these years," Sowers said over Twitter direct message. "We have always talked about playing in college together and it finally came together!"

Sowers said he picked Millersville because of the coaching staff, the campus's field and the weight room.

And the jerseys were "clean and crisp."

"I picked Millersville because of the relationship built with the coaching staff," Sowers said. "They would constantly check on how I was doing and guided me through the whole process."

Sowers said he plans to major in accounting and hopefully get a job in that field after college, along with starting a family at some point.