HS Cross Country: Mechanicsburg's Carter Paul, Hope McKenney display growth once again as girls sweep tri-meet

MECHANICSBURG — It takes a certain kind of person to run cross country and be successful at it.
Mechanicsburg has two of those, talented runners who enjoy their sport and are also quite good.
Junior Hope McKenney and sophomore Carter Paul have led the Wildcats in all but one race this year and again led the way with victories Thursday in a tri-meet with Susquehanna Township and Palmyra.
“Both of these two are special athletes, but even better people who care about their teammates and parents,” Wildcats assistant coach Mike Rebuck said. “It has been an odd year, and first and foremost we are just happy to run and participate this year. Carter raced from behind today, and we have been trying to get him to let others do the work and not do it himself. It looked like it worked out OK for him. Hope is a seasoned runner and has been racing a lot. We have been coaching her to let others push the pace. Today at the mile, I think she was fifth and turned on the jets and took off.”
Rebuck was filing in for head coach Brian Hager, who was attending to family matters.
“I started running when a discouraging soccer season didn’t work out for me,” Paul said. “My dad was a big runner and has given me a lot of advice. Coming from Mechanicsburg — with Morgan Cupp, and Brandon Knepper and other distance runners — you follow in their footsteps and know if you put in the time and with good coaching, you can do it. You just have to try your best every day. I hope to medal at Mid-Penn's, districts and states and do my best.”
“I got started running when my mom got us involved in Girls on The Run at Mechanicsburg,” McKenney said. “Both of my parents were huge runners, and Mom helps coach at the middle school. They have been very helpful. I am very happy with where my workouts and training are right now. The team and I are so excited to run together and possibly win Mid-Penn's, and compete at districts and hopefully as a team at states. I hope to medal at all three races.”
Paul went back and forth with Palmyra’s JaKolby Fackler, staying on Fackler’s heels. He passed him at the 2-mile mark. Then, after Fackler retook the lead, Paul passed him on the final 150 yards and out raced him to the finish line. Paul clocked a 16:44 and Fackler clocked a 16:45.7.
As for McKenney, she ran away from the field after the first mile, finishing at 19:36. Olivia Walter and Raihana Yamegoo took second and third for the Wildcats. Faith Evans was fifth, and Leah Snyder finished eighth overall.
“I wanted to draft off the girls to start and at the mile, I was feeling really great, and gave a big surge and was able to maintain that pace the rest of the way,” McKenney said.
Palmyra took both boys races — 22-33 over Mechanicsburg (3-3, 3-3 Keystone) and 15-55 over Susquehanna Township. The Wildcats topped the Indians.
The Wildcat girls (5-1, 5-1 Keystone) took both races — 19-38 over Palmyra and 15-55 over Township.
