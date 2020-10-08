HS Cross Country: Mechanicsburg's Carter Paul, Hope McKenney display growth once again as girls sweep tri-meet

MECHANICSBURG — It takes a certain kind of person to run cross country and be successful at it.

Mechanicsburg has two of those, talented runners who enjoy their sport and are also quite good.

Junior Hope McKenney and sophomore Carter Paul have led the Wildcats in all but one race this year and again led the way with victories Thursday in a tri-meet with Susquehanna Township and Palmyra.

“Both of these two are special athletes, but even better people who care about their teammates and parents,” Wildcats assistant coach Mike Rebuck said. “It has been an odd year, and first and foremost we are just happy to run and participate this year. Carter raced from behind today, and we have been trying to get him to let others do the work and not do it himself. It looked like it worked out OK for him. Hope is a seasoned runner and has been racing a lot. We have been coaching her to let others push the pace. Today at the mile, I think she was fifth and turned on the jets and took off.”

Rebuck was filing in for head coach Brian Hager, who was attending to family matters.