HS Cross Country: Elias Spence, Peyton Ellis dominate; Boiling Springs sweeps Shippensburg as sprint begins for postseason preparation

BOILING SPRINGS — The race is on for local cross country teams, in more ways than one.
The distance season will be a dash this year, with the postseason getting started less than four weeks after the Mid-Penn Conference’s regular season commenced Friday. So while Tuesday’s meet between Boiling Springs and Shippensburg was important to the Colonial Division standings, it was just as important as the first step in postseason preparation.
Both the Bubblers and Greyhounds got the competition they wanted Tuesday, with Boiling Springs getting the additional prize of a sweep on its hilly home course at Boiling Springs High School. The boys claimed a 25-32 victory behind six top-nine finishers, and the girls nabbed a 27-28 win on the strength of one-two finishes from Peyton Ellis and Katryn Yocum.
“It was a good showing for both teams,” Boiling Springs coach Abram Albert said. “We had perfect weather today. It was nice to come away with two wins. We’re still looking toward the end of the season, but this is a good place to open up.”
The drama was confined to the team scores, as both individual races were won by wide margins. Shippensburg’s Elias Spence, a top-five finisher at the District 3 Class 3A meet last year, took what he hopes is the first step in ascending the podium with a wire-to-wire win in a time of 17:14. Spence hit the gas with the opening gun and never let up until the finish.
The fast start and hard pace was part of the big-picture plan for the senior.
“This is the hardest I am going to go in a dual meet,” Spence said. “I am going to really focus on building my anaerobic threshold. I’m going to start doing faster workouts. I have the base. I have been doing 75–80 [mile] weeks a lot of the summer. What I need to do now is get wheels. I need to get faster.”
Spence had hoped that Bubbler aces Evan Kase and Gibran Varahrami would go for the early speed, but the Boiling Springs duo didn’t take the bait. They stayed together between Spence and the pack and turned in strong second- and third-place performances, with Kase getting the official nod by a single second in a time of 17:24.
The Bubblers’ depth would decide the boys race, but it was their top finishers that turned things in their favor in the girls meet. Ellis, a top-15 state finisher last season as just a freshman, was a runner apart for nearly the entire race, and she opened up a nearly two-minute lead with more than a mile remaining. She cruised to the win in a time of 19:53, with teammate Yocum behind in 22:11.
“It’s kind of like a workout for [Ellis],” Albert said. “I think she’s in better shape than she was last year based off a few things we’ve done. I think we’re ahead of last year. Her goal this year is states, and that’s the meet that we’re looking at.”
Ship’s five-runner contingent made an impressive effort to make the Bubblers sweat out the final result. Samantha Herman clocked a 23:22 to lead the Hounds, who took five of the next six spots.
“The girls exceeded expectations,” Ship coach Jonathan Marshall said. “We finished two girls here last year. We came up one [point], but to finish two and then come back here with five healthy girls is pretty awesome. We’ve got a couple of freshmen in that top five, so it’s nice to see them lay down some good times in that first race.”
