HS Cross Country: Elias Spence, Peyton Ellis dominate; Boiling Springs sweeps Shippensburg as sprint begins for postseason preparation

The fast start and hard pace was part of the big-picture plan for the senior.

“This is the hardest I am going to go in a dual meet,” Spence said. “I am going to really focus on building my anaerobic threshold. I’m going to start doing faster workouts. I have the base. I have been doing 75–80 [mile] weeks a lot of the summer. What I need to do now is get wheels. I need to get faster.”

Spence had hoped that Bubbler aces Evan Kase and Gibran Varahrami would go for the early speed, but the Boiling Springs duo didn’t take the bait. They stayed together between Spence and the pack and turned in strong second- and third-place performances, with Kase getting the official nod by a single second in a time of 17:24.

The Bubblers’ depth would decide the boys race, but it was their top finishers that turned things in their favor in the girls meet. Ellis, a top-15 state finisher last season as just a freshman, was a runner apart for nearly the entire race, and she opened up a nearly two-minute lead with more than a mile remaining. She cruised to the win in a time of 19:53, with teammate Yocum behind in 22:11.