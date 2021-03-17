HS Boys Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Trinity among those to open season with sweeps

Several more boys tennis teams kicked off their seasons Wednesday, with every matchup ending in 5-0 sweeps.
Cumberland Valley was among the local contingent to walk away victorious, sweeping State College with little trouble.
Eagles No. 1 William Ong blanked David Chong 6-0, 6-0, and CV's other singles players Vivek Srinivas and Ryan Thomas also won in straight sets. Doubles pair Mitchell Taylor/Andrew Tran didn't drop a game, and Nayan Kunche/Jin Ko fought hard for a three-set victory that ended with a 12-10 tiebreaker win.
- Mechanicsburg lost its opener 5-0 to Lower Dauphin, dropping every matchup in straight sets. AJ Krasley lost his Singles 1 match 6-4, 6-1. No Wildcats single or duo won more than four games in a set.
- Adam Warren thumped Garrett Hann 6-0, 6-0 in Singles 1 action to lead Trinity to a 5-0 win over James Buchanan. Tommy Hallahan and Jose Centenera also won in straight sets, as did the doubles pairs of Nick Schiffer/Silas Gross and Declan Cudahy/Matt Jones.
- Cedar Cliff opened its season with a win, sweeping Northern 5-0 for the Polar Bears' second loss in as many days. Kurt Schaeffer topped Camden Kidwell 6-1, 6-0 in Singles 1, with Gavin Brenneman and Sam Langor also earning straight-set victories. The doubles pairs of Tony Pearson/Anthony Griva and Ethan Sansoveis/Colton Koblish also won in two sets.
- Carlisle and Camp Hill will have to wait until Friday for their season openers because of postponements. CD East, Carlisle's opponent, did not have enough players to compete Wednesday.