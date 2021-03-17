 Skip to main content
HS Boys Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Trinity among those to open season with sweeps
Several more boys tennis teams kicked off their seasons Wednesday, with every matchup ending in 5-0 sweeps.

Cumberland Valley was among the local contingent to walk away victorious, sweeping State College with little trouble.

Eagles No. 1 William Ong blanked David Chong 6-0, 6-0, and CV's other singles players Vivek Srinivas and Ryan Thomas also won in straight sets.  Doubles pair Mitchell Taylor/Andrew Tran didn't drop a game, and Nayan Kunche/Jin Ko fought hard for a three-set victory that ended with a 12-10 tiebreaker win.

  • Mechanicsburg lost its opener 5-0 to Lower Dauphin, dropping every matchup in straight sets. AJ Krasley lost his Singles 1 match 6-4, 6-1. No Wildcats single or duo won more than four games in a set.
  • Adam Warren thumped Garrett Hann 6-0, 6-0 in Singles 1 action to lead Trinity to a 5-0 win over James Buchanan. Tommy Hallahan and Jose Centenera also won in straight sets, as did the doubles pairs of Nick Schiffer/Silas Gross and Declan Cudahy/Matt Jones.
  • Cedar Cliff opened its season with a win, sweeping Northern 5-0 for the Polar Bears' second loss in as many days. Kurt Schaeffer topped Camden Kidwell 6-1, 6-0 in Singles 1, with Gavin Brenneman and Sam Langor also earning straight-set victories. The doubles pairs of Tony Pearson/Anthony Griva and Ethan Sansoveis/Colton Koblish also won in two sets.
  • Carlisle and Camp Hill will have to wait until Friday for their season openers because of postponements. CD East, Carlisle's opponent, did not have enough players to compete Wednesday. 
2021 HS Boys Tennis Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County
