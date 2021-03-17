HS Boys Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Trinity among those to open season with sweeps

Several more boys tennis teams kicked off their seasons Wednesday, with every matchup ending in 5-0 sweeps.

Cumberland Valley was among the local contingent to walk away victorious, sweeping State College with little trouble.

Eagles No. 1 William Ong blanked David Chong 6-0, 6-0, and CV's other singles players Vivek Srinivas and Ryan Thomas also won in straight sets. Doubles pair Mitchell Taylor/Andrew Tran didn't drop a game, and Nayan Kunche/Jin Ko fought hard for a three-set victory that ended with a 12-10 tiebreaker win.