HS Boys Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill, Trinity cruise to victories

Cumberland Valley won Thursday's lone matchup pitting two Cumberland County teams against one another.
The Eagles rolled to a 5-0 victory over Northern, dropping a combined three games in the non-division meeting.
William Ong headlined the performance with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Polar Bear Camden Kidwell in the Singles 1 matchup. Eagles Vivek Srinivas and Ryan Thomas each cruised, beating Rudy Sheaffer (6-0, 6-0) and Thomas Walsh (6-1, 6-0), respectively.
In doubles action, Mitchell Taylor/Andrew Tran topped Colin Brennon/Omar Zia 6-1, 6-0 in D1, and the second matchup went to Ross Kluger/Bhavpreet Singh 6-0, 6-0 over Connor Duncan/Braedon Rudy.
- Trinity won each matchup in straight sets for a 5-0 victory over Middletown. Adam Warren earned a Singles 1 sweep 6-0, 6-0 over Levi Ettu as the Shamrocks lost no more than four games in any matchup. Tommy Hallahan and Jose Centenera won 6-1, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-2, respectively, in the other singles matches. Trinity's doubles victories went to Nick Schiffer/Zane Kannampully and Declan Cudahy/Matt Jones.
- Camp Hill dropped just one singles match in a 4-1 victory over Bishop McDevitt. Josh Pantaloni won the Singles 1 matchup over Jett Hallock 6-1, 6-1, while Ben Freedenberg claimed the S3 victory for the Lions 6-1, 6-0. Adam Dopkowski/Marko Balic and Gavin Davis/Alfred Mueller each won doubles sweeps while losing a single game.
- Mechanicsburg's trip to State College ended with a 5-0 loss. David Xu beat the Wildcats' Will Johnston 6-1, 6-2 in Singles 1 action. No Mechanicsburg singles or doubles competitors won a set.