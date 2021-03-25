HS Boys Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill, Trinity cruise to victories

Cumberland Valley won Thursday's lone matchup pitting two Cumberland County teams against one another.

The Eagles rolled to a 5-0 victory over Northern, dropping a combined three games in the non-division meeting.

William Ong headlined the performance with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Polar Bear Camden Kidwell in the Singles 1 matchup. Eagles Vivek Srinivas and Ryan Thomas each cruised, beating Rudy Sheaffer (6-0, 6-0) and Thomas Walsh (6-1, 6-0), respectively.

In doubles action, Mitchell Taylor/Andrew Tran topped Colin Brennon/Omar Zia 6-1, 6-0 in D1, and the second matchup went to Ross Kluger/Bhavpreet Singh 6-0, 6-0 over Connor Duncan/Braedon Rudy.