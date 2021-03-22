HS Boys Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill sweep their way to victories

Cumberland Valley dropped just two games in a 5-0 sweep of Chambersburg on Monday.
William Ong (Singles 1) and Vivek Srinivas (Singles 2) each won 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Eagles to victory. S3 Ryan Thomas won 6-2, 6-0, and the doubles pairings of Mitchell Taylor/Andrew Tran and Nayan Kunche/Jun Ko had spotless victories.
- Josh Pantaloni beat Quincy Chapman 6-0, 6-0 in Singles 1 action as Camp Hill swept Susquehanna Township 5-0. Every Lions victory was in straight sets, including identical 6-1, 6-2 victories for in the other singles matchups.
- Hershey cruised by Cedar Cliff 5-0, winning all five matches in straight sets. Colts Singles 1 player Kurt Schaeffer lost 6-0, 6-0 to the Trojans' Andreas Wingert. Gavin Breneman lost 6-0, 6-1 and Gabe Saliaris lost 6-0, 7-5 in the other singles matches. The closest match was in Doubles 2, where Colton Kablish and Hunter Knasky fell 7-5, 7-5.
- Trinity was swept 7-0, under Lancaster-Lebanon League rules, by Lancaster Catholic. In Singles 1 action, Brendan McNamara beat Shamrock Adam Warren 6-0, 0-6, 10-5. Tommy Hallahan, Jose Centenera and Nick Schiffer all lost in straight sets.