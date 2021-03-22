HS Boys Tennis Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill sweep their way to victories

Cumberland Valley dropped just two games in a 5-0 sweep of Chambersburg on Monday.

William Ong (Singles 1) and Vivek Srinivas (Singles 2) each won 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Eagles to victory. S3 Ryan Thomas won 6-2, 6-0, and the doubles pairings of Mitchell Taylor/Andrew Tran and Nayan Kunche/Jun Ko had spotless victories.