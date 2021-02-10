HS Boys Basketball: Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff end Mechanicsburg's win streak after two-week hiatus

A 14-day absence from the hardwood couldn’t even prevent the Cedar Cliff boys basketball team from claiming victor in Wednesday night’s Mid-Penn Keystone overtime thriller on the road against Mechanicsburg.
Following their Jan. 22 matchup against Hershey, the Colts were forced into a two-week shutdown after Hershey’s program reported a positive COVID-19 test a night later. Per new PIAA rules, all teams who either record a positive test or have potentially been exposed must halt all activity for 14 days, with the exception of practices resuming after 10 days.
“I knew coming into tonight there was going to be some rust,” Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said. “But our game plan was to make sure we played good defense, get high percentage looks and I think we did that tonight.”
With odds against them, Cedar Cliff pulled off the OT stunner 78-75, ending the Wildcats’ seven-game win streak. Mechanicsburg now falls to 8-5 (5-3 Keystone Division) on the season.
Additionally, despite the long delay, the Colts continued their undefeated campaign (6-0, 4-0), staying atop the Keystone Division.
Big man Tyler Houser paved the way for the Cedar Cliff scorers with 18 points, tossing in an unofficial five rebounds. But it was Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes who led all scorers, totaling 28 points and nine rebounds, a near double-double.
Standing out
If a trilling overtime win wasn’t enough after a two-week shutdown, the Colts had five players in double-digit figures with Houser’s 18 leading the way. Ayden Frey notched 13 in the scoring column, with Mike Armanini and Trenten Smith each tallying 12. Nick Strain and Charlie Werner rounded out the Colts’ scoring with a respective 10 and eight.
Mechanicsburg wasn’t shy about tickling the twine either. Behind Rhodes’ bevy of scoring, Tyree Morris added 16 and nine boards. Sam Burch compiled 15 points of his own on 4-of-6 from behind the arc.
By the numbers
It was the late 7-0 fourth quarter run by the Colts that ultimately gave them the upper hand. After being tied at 52 apiece with 4:46 remaining, Cedar Cliff capitalized on some shaky defense by getting the ball inside to Houser, who earned six of his 18 points in the final frame.
It was also the night of free-throw shooting for both teams. The ‘Cats totaled 31 attempts — sinking 16 — with Cedar Cliff not far behind, recording 29 tries and draining 19.
Up next
Both teams return to the court Friday on their home floor. Cedar Cliff hosts a struggling 2-5 Mifflin County squad, who squeaked by Red Land Tuesday night 40-39. Hershey visits the ‘Cats, eyeing the Keystone series sweep after a 66-52 victory Jan. 20.
They said it
Savercool on playing in Mechanicsburg’s tough atmosphere: “We know anytime we come here they’re going to be a tough matchup, and especially this time around. But we stuck to our game plan and I think that was the key for us.”
Houser on the two-week shutdown: “It was a tough two weeks. All we wanted to do was come out and play basketball, but we stuck with it at home and made sure we got some shots up. … And it definitely paid off for us in the long run tonight.”
Houser on shaking off the rust and the team’s big second half: “I think we started off a little slow, but as the game went on we started to find our rhythm. The defense really stepped it up in the second half, too, and we started not turning the ball over so much. It was a big win for us.”