HS Boys Basketball: Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff end Mechanicsburg's win streak after two-week hiatus

They said it

Savercool on playing in Mechanicsburg’s tough atmosphere: “We know anytime we come here they’re going to be a tough matchup, and especially this time around. But we stuck to our game plan and I think that was the key for us.”

Houser on the two-week shutdown: “It was a tough two weeks. All we wanted to do was come out and play basketball, but we stuck with it at home and made sure we got some shots up. … And it definitely paid off for us in the long run tonight.”

Houser on shaking off the rust and the team’s big second half: “I think we started off a little slow, but as the game went on we started to find our rhythm. The defense really stepped it up in the second half, too, and we started not turning the ball over so much. It was a big win for us.”

