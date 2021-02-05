HS Boys Basketball: Sam Sherry's 25 points, Ben Drury's double-double as Cumberland Valley overwhelms Carlisle

Not many teams can withstand Cumberland Valley’s length and versatility.

Reading and Harrisburg — the only two teams to beat the Eagles thus far — have proven they can. Carlisle, meanwhile, showed just how tough a challenge CV’s lineup can be to defend.

The Eagles thumped the visiting Thundering Herd on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School 65-39, exploiting multiple mismatches on both ends of the court all night.

Elon commit Sam Sherry poured in a season-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He mixed in a bit of everything — three 3’s, including one late in the third quarter to cap an 11-0 personal run, an alley-oop from Spencer Titus and some post-ups.

And fellow big Ben Drury contributed all over the court as well with a double-double. Early, when CV was able to isolate Carlisle center Nick Stiltner, Drury and Sherry took turns on iso drives to the rim. Drury put together a particularly impressive sequence in which he ball-faked one-handed to his left, turned with Stiltner completely off balance and floated one in to make it 6-0 early.

“I think it opens guys up a lot, especially our guards,” Sherry said. “With me working the wing, and Ben being able to handle the ball … I think the versatility is what helps make us a unique team.”