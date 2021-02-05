HS Boys Basketball: Sam Sherry's 25 points, Ben Drury's double-double as Cumberland Valley overwhelms Carlisle

Not many teams can withstand Cumberland Valley’s length and versatility.
Reading and Harrisburg — the only two teams to beat the Eagles thus far — have proven they can. Carlisle, meanwhile, showed just how tough a challenge CV’s lineup can be to defend.
The Eagles thumped the visiting Thundering Herd on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School 65-39, exploiting multiple mismatches on both ends of the court all night.
Elon commit Sam Sherry poured in a season-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He mixed in a bit of everything — three 3’s, including one late in the third quarter to cap an 11-0 personal run, an alley-oop from Spencer Titus and some post-ups.
And fellow big Ben Drury contributed all over the court as well with a double-double. Early, when CV was able to isolate Carlisle center Nick Stiltner, Drury and Sherry took turns on iso drives to the rim. Drury put together a particularly impressive sequence in which he ball-faked one-handed to his left, turned with Stiltner completely off balance and floated one in to make it 6-0 early.
“I think it opens guys up a lot, especially our guards,” Sherry said. “With me working the wing, and Ben being able to handle the ball … I think the versatility is what helps make us a unique team.”
“We can put maybe [6-foot-4], 6-7, 6-9 on the floor, and we feel like we’re always gonna have some sort of mismatch,” Eagles head coach David Vespignani said.
Standing out
CV’s two best bigs stole the show, taking advantage of mismatches inside and out all night. Sherry finished, unofficially, with five rebounds, an assist and a block to his 25 points. And Drury was good for a double-double — 12 points, 11 boards, three blocks and an assist. Nolan Gilbert also had 10 points and four rebounds.
It was tougher sledding for the Herd. Dylan Young led with eight points, four boards, and Jerimiah Snyder had seven points and a half dozen rebounds.
By the numbers
Parse it down to two sets of numbers — shooting percentage and turnovers — and you have the difference in the game. Carlisle shot just 20.7% (11-of-53) and coughed the ball up 14 times. Cumberland Valley, meanwhile, was 26-of-63 (41.3%) with just four turnovers.
Up next
Carlisle (3-5, 2-4 Commonwealth) has no time to waste before hosting Chambersburg at 2 on Saturday. Cumberland Valley (8-2, 5-1 Commonwealth) then hosts the Trojans on Tuesday at 7:30. The following day the Eagles visit Central Dauphin (6-1, 5-0) in a matchup of the division’s top two teams.
They said it
Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson on the team’s overall performance: “We thought we had our guys prepared and ready, and that wasn’t the case. I put that on me. Our kids need to know that playing with toughness and heart is always more than half the battle. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Sherry on his personal 11-0 in the third quarter to make it 47-23: “My teammates were finding me in the right places, they were giving me great passes and I was trying to expose mismatches. But it all comes down to my teammates.”
Vespignani on CV’s four-game win streak: “Against teams like Harrisburg, against teams like Reading, with the amount of pressure they put on the basketball [it poses a challenge]. … Now when you play teams that aren’t putting that same sort of pressure on you, you can see things a little clearer, the game slows down for you a little.”
HS Sports Highlights: Trey Martin's season-high 34 lifts Boiling Springs; Big Spring girls drop first game of season
