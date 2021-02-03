HS Boys Basketball: Nick Morrison helps put Mechanicsburg on a five-game win streak with victory over Spring Grove

“Nick had really looked good in the preseason and won a starting spot,” Strickler said. “Originally, we weren’t sure we’d have him by now. He worked incredibly hard to get back.”

“When you sit for four weeks as he did, it’s hard to pop in and pick up right where you left off. That’s going to be important for us as we come on down the stretch.”

Spring Grove (0-8), part of the YAIAA, struggled with foul trouble early, spelling doom for the Rockets. Mechanicsburg held a double-digit advantage for most of the game after streaking out to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter.

Standing out

Coming on the heels of a game where Morris and Rhodes accounted for 53 points, the pair remained the offensive focal points. Morris was effective down low on the blocks as Spring Grove didn’t have an answer for the 6-foot-6 senior as he fell a rebound short of a double-double. Rhodes made four baskets, including a 3-pointer, and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Diarmid Stewart led Spring Grove with 11 points, while Ethan Glass tallied nine and Connor New chipped in eight off the bench.

Up next