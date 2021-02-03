HS Boys Basketball: Nick Morrison helps put Mechanicsburg on a five-game win streak with victory over Spring Grove

The schedule makers didn’t do the Mechanicsburg boys basketball team any favors at the beginning of the year.
Five arduous games out of the chute put the Wildcats in a hole with a 1-4 record that might have punctured their collective hopes for a successful season. Instead, they relied on their senior leadership and maturity to forge ahead.
The result is a five-game winning streak after Mechanicsburg cruised to a 68-50 non-conference victory over Spring Grove on Wednesday night.
“We didn’t pull any punches,” Mechanicsburg head coach Bob Strickler said. “We were at a crucial point in our schedule. To our kids’ credit, they continued to work hard and now we’re in a spot where we won five in a row.”
Tyree Morris (23 points) and Lukas Rhodes (19 points) led Mechanicsburg in the scoring department. However, the more significant development for the Wildcats’ sustained success may be the level of play they received from senior guard Nicholas Morrison.
“Tonight, I thought he played pretty good,” Strickler said. “If he continues to get his basketball legs under him, we can start to get three guys consistently to double figures. If you look at a lot of good basketball teams, they are not a one- or two-trick pony.”
Morrison, playing in only his third game this season after sitting out with an ankle injury he sustained in practice, contributed 13 points and gave Mechanicsburg (6-4, 4-2 Keystone) a viable third scoring option.
“Nick had really looked good in the preseason and won a starting spot,” Strickler said. “Originally, we weren’t sure we’d have him by now. He worked incredibly hard to get back.”
“When you sit for four weeks as he did, it’s hard to pop in and pick up right where you left off. That’s going to be important for us as we come on down the stretch.”
Spring Grove (0-8), part of the YAIAA, struggled with foul trouble early, spelling doom for the Rockets. Mechanicsburg held a double-digit advantage for most of the game after streaking out to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter.
Standing out
Coming on the heels of a game where Morris and Rhodes accounted for 53 points, the pair remained the offensive focal points. Morris was effective down low on the blocks as Spring Grove didn’t have an answer for the 6-foot-6 senior as he fell a rebound short of a double-double. Rhodes made four baskets, including a 3-pointer, and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Diarmid Stewart led Spring Grove with 11 points, while Ethan Glass tallied nine and Connor New chipped in eight off the bench.
Up next
Mechanicsburg returns to Mid-Penn action on its home floor Friday night, looking for its sixth victory in a row. The Wildcats host the Mifflin County Huskies, who are winless in their first three games this season.
They said it
Strickler on Morris: “What he does draws so much attention in the post. To his credit, he’s been very unselfish. He has more assists this year than I think he had all last season. We’ve had a tough two or three years from a wins and losses standpoint. I believe most of them are willing to sacrifice their stats for team success. Tyree exemplifies that.”
Strickler on the secret to their success in the last five games: “I think it’s our defensive effort. We were in games, but we couldn’t get a stop. We committed to getting better on the defensive end. Our defense has led to offense as we’ve gotten some turnovers, some fast-break opportunities for easy baskets.”