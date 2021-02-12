HS Boys Basketball: Kareem Sims, Waynesboro pummel Big Spring in a missed opportunity for Bulldogs

“It’s what we want these kids to be able to experience,” Creek said.

Big Spring’s third straight loss knocked it down from No. 11 in the 5A power rankings to 13th. The team still has wiggle room before slipping out of the 16-team field, but the Bulldogs — who have played more games than anyone in the Mid-Penn Conference thus far — are down to their last two games of the season.

“Yeah,” Creek said when asked if it was a missed opportunity. “It’s not that we don’t value Waynesboro, but yeah — the way we’re playing, are we playing better than everyone thought we were playing? Yes. … The biggest message we [had for the team after the game] is this one’s gotta hurt, and it’s gotta sting.”

Creek said he would give the team a rare Saturday off to reset. Then they have a road game against Boiling Springs on Tuesday at 7:30 before Feb. 19’s home finale with James Buchanan. Big Spring beat the Bubblers in the first meeting, but the Bubblers were without All-Sentinel talent Trey Martin in that one.

Standing out

Tough to say anyone for the home squad had a standout performance. Everett Baker had the best shooting night of anyone with multiple attempts, going 3-of-6 for seven points; the Bulldogs shot a paltry 10-of-42 from the field.