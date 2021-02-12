HS Boys Basketball: Kareem Sims, Waynesboro pummel Big Spring in a missed opportunity for Bulldogs

Friday was a night Big Spring will be more than happy to forget — the quicker the better.
The Bulldogs shot an abysmal 2-of-23 from beyond the arc, looked out of sorts on both ends of the court and were held to their lowest scoring output of the season in a 50-30 loss to Waynesboro.
“I would say all year long we have really yet to lay an egg, to come out completely flat, to be totally unlike ourselves,” Big Spring head coach Jason Creek said.
Waynesboro held the Bulldogs to their lowest scoring this year by a wide margin. The previous low, 41, came Monday against Northern. The offense has stagnated the last four games — against admittedly good competition including Northern and Shippensburg — averaging just 41.3 points per during the stretch.
And new 1,000-point scorer Matt Ward (2-of-15) was held in single digits for the first time this season with just eight points. His previous low was 13, a number he hit twice this season.
Playoff implications
It was a missed opportunity at Big Spring High School, where the Bulldogs had a chance to beat a Class 6A team and solidify a spot in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs with just a handful of contests left.
The Bulldogs (9-7, 5-7 Colonial) are aiming for their third straight playoff appearance, a feat never before accomplished by the program.
“It’s what we want these kids to be able to experience,” Creek said.
Big Spring’s third straight loss knocked it down from No. 11 in the 5A power rankings to 13th. The team still has wiggle room before slipping out of the 16-team field, but the Bulldogs — who have played more games than anyone in the Mid-Penn Conference thus far — are down to their last two games of the season.
“Yeah,” Creek said when asked if it was a missed opportunity. “It’s not that we don’t value Waynesboro, but yeah — the way we’re playing, are we playing better than everyone thought we were playing? Yes. … The biggest message we [had for the team after the game] is this one’s gotta hurt, and it’s gotta sting.”
Creek said he would give the team a rare Saturday off to reset. Then they have a road game against Boiling Springs on Tuesday at 7:30 before Feb. 19’s home finale with James Buchanan. Big Spring beat the Bubblers in the first meeting, but the Bubblers were without All-Sentinel talent Trey Martin in that one.
Standing out
Tough to say anyone for the home squad had a standout performance. Everett Baker had the best shooting night of anyone with multiple attempts, going 3-of-6 for seven points; the Bulldogs shot a paltry 10-of-42 from the field.
Bryce Shaffer scored nine of his 11 points for Waynesboro (8-5, 6-4 Colonial) in the second half and finished with six unofficial rebounds. Kareem Sims was cold to start but warmed up in the second half to finish with 11 points, six boards, two dimes, two steals and two blocks.
They said it
Creek on what Waynesboro did well: “Tonight, they got up in our shirt, they defended and they wanted it more. That’s not Bulldog basketball from us. We got a lot to clean up. … From the get-go we did not play the way we can play.”
Creek on if next week’s light schedule presents a chance to reset: “A hundred percent. This is the time to reset, get off our feet for a couple days, come back to practice Monday and get ready for the last two games of our schedule.”
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520