HS Boys Basketball: Carlisle holds off Trey Martin in win over Boiling Springs

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP — Carlisle and Boiling Springs were coming off tough games Tuesday night and renewed a rivalry that had been dormant since 2002.
Both teams were rusty and their performances showed it. Poor shooting and ball-handling prevailed, but the Herd scored enough points to take the game 39-32 at Boiling Springs Wednesday night. A 14-point run by the Herd spanning the half-time break broke the game open, but the Bubblers hung tough and kept the game within reach.
Boiling Springs (4-6, 2-5 Colonial) struggled to put the ball in the net all evening, shooting 2-for-20 from the arc, and only got to the foul line six times, all by Trey Martin.
The Herd (6-5, 4-4 Commonwealth) continuously struggled at the foul line, the arc and anything inside five feet.
Turning point
Leading 19-17 in the final two minutes of the second quarter, the Herd ran off 14 straight points into the third quarter to take a 31-17 lead. Jerimiah Snyder had three to close out the half and freshman Jaydon Smith got two steals and two lay-ups in the run, forcing the Bubblers to play catchup.
Standouts
Trey Martin, one of the best offensive players in the area, was forced to work for his points last night. The Herd constantly threw a defender at him and doubled him whenever possible. Ezeekai Thomas, Cam Steck and Cam Lyons drew the defenders’ roles, and Thomas was very physical with him. If he beat someone, Nick Stiltner was behind to alter shots. Martin finished with 17 points.
For the Herd, Dylan Young had 11 but spent much of the game on the bench with foul trouble. All four of his fouls were for charging. Snyder had eight points and 10 rebounds and was a force driving to the bucket and kicking the ball out for shots.
Up next
Carlisle travels to Central Dauphin East on Friday and Boiling Springs heads to Shippensburg Friday.
They said it
Andre Anderson on struggles Wednesday night: “We played a tough game last night and then had a two hour bus ride, but with all excuses aside, we need to do a better job of making layups, foul shots and stop shooting air balls from the arc. We did a pretty good job of making Martin work. Our goal was to hold him to 15 and he got 17. He is a good, tough player.”
Steck on the game plan: “We did a good job of forcing Martin to work for his points. We tried to make him give up the ball and not allow him to get it back and I thought we did well to execute the game plan.”
Joel Martin on his teams’ struggles: “With injuries and back-to-back nights, we need others to step up. We have struggled with playing games, and a lack of practice hasn’t allowed us to iron out some mistakes with our young guys.“