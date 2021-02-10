HS Boys Basketball: Carlisle holds off Trey Martin in win over Boiling Springs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the Herd, Dylan Young had 11 but spent much of the game on the bench with foul trouble. All four of his fouls were for charging. Snyder had eight points and 10 rebounds and was a force driving to the bucket and kicking the ball out for shots.

Up next

Carlisle travels to Central Dauphin East on Friday and Boiling Springs heads to Shippensburg Friday.

They said it

Andre Anderson on struggles Wednesday night: “We played a tough game last night and then had a two hour bus ride, but with all excuses aside, we need to do a better job of making layups, foul shots and stop shooting air balls from the arc. We did a pretty good job of making Martin work. Our goal was to hold him to 15 and he got 17. He is a good, tough player.”

Steck on the game plan: “We did a good job of forcing Martin to work for his points. We tried to make him give up the ball and not allow him to get it back and I thought we did well to execute the game plan.”

Joel Martin on his teams’ struggles: “With injuries and back-to-back nights, we need others to step up. We have struggled with playing games, and a lack of practice hasn’t allowed us to iron out some mistakes with our young guys.“

