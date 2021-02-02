HS Boys Basketball: Carlisle falls behind in fourth quarter in loss to Central Dauphin

CARLISLE — Carlisle held serve with Central Dauphin, the Commonwealth Division leader, for most of the first three quarters.
But, the game is four quarters and the Rams were able to stretch out their lead to take a 73-56 victory at Carlisle Tuesday night.
The Rams won this game with a relentless effort on the glass at both ends, and an offensive effort from their offensive star Ryan Smith, a recent inductee into the Central Dauphin 1,000-point scoring list. He finished with 24 points, attacking the rim at will.
A balanced scoring line-up benefited the Rams, with De’Von Haggans notching a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Thundering Herd were forced to play a four-guard offense, with senior Anthony Rouvre out with an ankle injury. Carlisle was within 32-30 at the half, and within 42-39 and four at 47-43 prior to a seven-point run by the Rams to extend their lead to 54-43.
Standing out
Smith led the Rams with 24 points and freshman standout Malachi Palmer, who displayed flashes of brilliance throughout the game, finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Haggans added his double-double and Donovan Hill added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
For the Herd, Dylan Young led with 17 points, while sophomore Jeremiah Snyder and freshman Jaydon Smith each tallied 13 in the game.
The Rams held a 34-18 rebounding advantage (unofficially), which allowed numerous second-chance points from Hill and Haggans.
Turning point
Central Dauphin outscored the Herd 19-13 in the third quarter with an efficient 9-of-12 shooting effort, and a defensive effort that forced six Herd turnovers and only four shots in the quarter.
For the Herd’s benefit, they hit three of them and added five of eight at the foul line to keep the game in sight.
The seven-point run at the end of the quarter extended the Rams lead to double digits for the first time.
Up next
Central Dauphin (6-1, 5-0 Commonwealth) hosts Chambersburg Friday night, while the Herd (3-4, 2-3 Commonwealth) host Cumberland Valley Friday at 7:30.
They said it
Central Dauphin head coach Wayne Fletcher: “It is always tough to play down here — you throw out the records at least since I have been here. Ryan Smith is the epitome of what a senior looks like who has been playing basketball for a while — he doesn’t rush, he is patient and methodical, and leads us especially on offense. He is tougher when his jump shot is falling.”
Fletcher: “Palmer creates issues with his length and court vision. The Commonwealth and District 3 are really tough this year and he is still feeling his way in there. He knocked down some jump shots and we are happy to have him.”
Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson: “When we are hitting shots and executing the game plan we came out and they weren’t hitting, which played into our hands. We were right there and some things hit and didn’t go right at the end of the second quarter with missed foul shots. We need to execute for four quarters. They are very deep and big and we just need to find a way to rebound in these games. Jaydon Smith played very well for a freshman tonight for us.”