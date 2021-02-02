HS Boys Basketball: Carlisle falls behind in fourth quarter in loss to Central Dauphin

The Rams held a 34-18 rebounding advantage (unofficially), which allowed numerous second-chance points from Hill and Haggans.

Turning point

Central Dauphin outscored the Herd 19-13 in the third quarter with an efficient 9-of-12 shooting effort, and a defensive effort that forced six Herd turnovers and only four shots in the quarter.

For the Herd’s benefit, they hit three of them and added five of eight at the foul line to keep the game in sight.

The seven-point run at the end of the quarter extended the Rams lead to double digits for the first time.

Up next

Central Dauphin (6-1, 5-0 Commonwealth) hosts Chambersburg Friday night, while the Herd (3-4, 2-3 Commonwealth) host Cumberland Valley Friday at 7:30.

They said it

Central Dauphin head coach Wayne Fletcher: “It is always tough to play down here — you throw out the records at least since I have been here. Ryan Smith is the epitome of what a senior looks like who has been playing basketball for a while — he doesn’t rush, he is patient and methodical, and leads us especially on offense. He is tougher when his jump shot is falling.”