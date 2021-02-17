HS Boys Basketball: Carlisle brings 'hard hats' in win over State College; Dylan Young scores 23

A slow start in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup usually spells doom.

Wednesday evening was no different as State College struggled early and Carlisle boys came away with the 64-55 victory in Carlisle's Gene Evans Gymnasium.

Dylan Young popped off for seven of Carlisle’s first 11 points as the junior guard helped the Thundering Herd take early control of the contest. Cam Lyons and Jerimiah Snyder shouldered the load in the second quarter as State College was forced into an uphill battle the rest of the way.

“I think a lot of it is the approach we have,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “Are we ready to come out and play? In the league, you have to be ready to play every night. And if you’re not, you’ll get exposed. That’s just how this league works. When you don’t do that, bad things are going to happen if you don’t bring your hard hat.”

State College received a spark off its bench from guard Lake Black. The sophomore drilled two 3-pointers and another basket while Jaden Mitchell also converted three field goals from the floor to cut into Carlisle’s lead. But a steal from Ezeekai Thomas and subsequent lay-in from Snyder preserved the Herd advantage into halftime.