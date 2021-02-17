HS Boys Basketball: Carlisle brings 'hard hats' in win over State College; Dylan Young scores 23

A slow start in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup usually spells doom.
Wednesday evening was no different as State College struggled early and Carlisle boys came away with the 64-55 victory in Carlisle's Gene Evans Gymnasium.
Dylan Young popped off for seven of Carlisle’s first 11 points as the junior guard helped the Thundering Herd take early control of the contest. Cam Lyons and Jerimiah Snyder shouldered the load in the second quarter as State College was forced into an uphill battle the rest of the way.
“I think a lot of it is the approach we have,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “Are we ready to come out and play? In the league, you have to be ready to play every night. And if you’re not, you’ll get exposed. That’s just how this league works. When you don’t do that, bad things are going to happen if you don’t bring your hard hat.”
State College received a spark off its bench from guard Lake Black. The sophomore drilled two 3-pointers and another basket while Jaden Mitchell also converted three field goals from the floor to cut into Carlisle’s lead. But a steal from Ezeekai Thomas and subsequent lay-in from Snyder preserved the Herd advantage into halftime.
Early in the second half, State College’s Emerson Abbey and Zack Orndorff hit back-to-back 3-pointers to even the score at 27-27. It was as close as the Little Lions would get to overtaking the lead as the number of fouls started racking up on their end.
Carlisle (7-7, 5-5 Commonwealth) got to the double bonus shortly into the third quarter. The Herd used that to their favor as they attacked the basket — tallying 40 second-half points, including going 19-of-27 from the foul line.
“That was definitely an angle for us that we wanted to get guys to the line and step up and make our free throws,” Anderson said.
Standing out
Young poured in a game-high 23 points for the Herd, including five free throws in the closing minutes to ice the victory. Lyons and Nick Stiltner added 12, while Snyder pitched in 11 points.
State College (1-8, 1-8 Commonwealth) junior Jaden Mitchell was tops for the Little Lions with 16 points. Trey Oyler reached 11 points, all in the second half, and Black chipped in 10.
Up next
The Little Lions hop back on the bus Thursday to ride down Rt. 322, barring the expected snowfall, to take on Harrisburg. The Herd waits another day to return to action, visiting the winless Chambersburg Trojans on Friday evening.
They said it
Anderson on the victory: “Our guys bounced back. We were resilient. We fought through that adversity. I’m proud the guys got the win because it was much needed after those two losses.”
State College head coach Brian Scholly on their slow start: “Because of how the schedule worked out, this was our first road game in a month. It’s a reminder that life on the road, especially in our conference, is extremely difficult. You have to be even more detailed in the small details you need to execute.”
Anderson on losing freshman Jaydon Smith for the rest of the season with a foot injury: “Huge loss for us. I want to give him props on a wonderful season. He’s been great for us. It’s going to be a tough four-game stretch without him. He’s been a big piece of the puzzle this year.”
