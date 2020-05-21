HS Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Gavin Donley following family's footsteps, joining PSAC-contender Shippensburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gavin Donley will not be far from home for the next four years.

The Boiling Springs senior committed Jan. 25 to play basketball at Shippensburg University, joining a program that's enjoying one of its best four-year runs ever.

Donley, a 6-foot-8 forward/center with the Bubblers, averaged 13.5 points in his senior season, making up half of one of Cumberland County's better on-court pairings with sophomore Trey Martin. The Bubblers went 8-14 (3-9 Colonial) under first-year head coach Joel Martin.

Donley said in texts Wednesday he chose the Raiders because of the coaching staff, Shippensburg's business school and a family history with SU. Both of his parents and his grandparents graduated from Ship, Donley said.

"Coach [Chris] Fite was very welcoming & showed a lot of confidence in my ability when I first met him," Donley said via text. "Since their business school [is] highly regarded & accredited it felt like somewhere I could see myself for the next four years."

Donley was an All-Sentinel Honorable Mention this season. Playing most of his time in the paint, he still displayed a nice shooting touch with 23 3-pointers and made 66.3% of his free throw attempts.