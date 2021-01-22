HS Boys Basketball: Big Spring's defense in the zone in home win over Boiling Springs

NEWVILLE — The Big Spring basketball team let its effort and its unselfishness stand out Friday rather than putting an individual player in the spotlight.
It’s a formula that worked well for the Bulldogs.
Big Spring applied a team-wide approach to every aspect of the home game, balancing the box score on the offensive end and employing an aggressive, quick-to-help zone defense on the other. The result was a 45-36 victory over Boiling Springs in the teams’ Mid-Penn Colonial contest, one the Bulldogs led by as many as 21 points in the second half.
A first quarter that featured four lead changes quickly gave way to Big Spring control. The Bulldogs ran off a 7-0 run to close the frame with a 13-8 lead, and an 8-0 run to end the second quarter gave Big Spring a comfortable 25-10 cushion at the break.
Standing out
The Bulldog defense was the standout through the first three quarters, with the Bubblers (1-2, 1-2 Colonial) never quite finding a way to gain penetration and get easy buckets in the paint. Boiling Springs shot 4-for-26 in the first half, giving added importance to Big Spring’s pair of mini-runs to close the first and second quarters. Forward Jack Shulenberger helped make sure the Bulldogs (4-3, 4-3 Colonial) wouldn’t lose anything on the glass when they were in zone, pulling down 11 rebounds.
Big Spring’s Matt Ward led all scorers with 13 points, followed by Jake Knouse with 10 and Everett Baker with nine. Only once did a single player have back-to-back field goals for Big Spring, and at least four different players scored in all four quarters.
Recent Pitt-Bradford commit Matt Fravel had 10 of the Bubblers’ 20 points through the first three quarters, and Drew VonStein netted six of their 16 fourth-quarter points.
By the numbers
Trouble loomed early for Boiling Springs, whose first four possessions against the Big Spring defense included three missed 3-pointers and a turnover. It was the beginning of a woeful shooting night for Boiling Springs, which at one point missed 14 consecutive shots from beyond the arc.
Big Spring really took off once it moved past a spate of four turnovers within the game’s first four minutes. The added ball security allowed the Bulldog offense to start clicking, and Big Spring turned it over just three times in the final 12 minutes of the first half. That coincided with Big Spring outscoring Boiling Springs 21-5 during the span.
Up next
The Bulldogs hit the road Monday to face Upper Dauphin in non-league action at 7:30. The Bubblers also stay on the road Monday, dropping by division favorite Northern for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
They said it
Big Spring forward Everett Baker: “When we’re driving, kicking and getting everyone involved, that’s when we are at our best. Everyone’s morale is up and they are playing their best then. In past years we’ve had that one player who can take over at the end, or someone who is athletic and gifted enough, but this year we’ve figured out we have to play as a team.”
Big Spring coach Jason Creek: “To give up 36 points in a varsity basketball game, running the zone that we run, is exciting for us. We’re really proud. They’ve bought into it. We’re a little undersized. It’s still man principles when the ball is in their zone, but it just allows everyone to be in the help side a little quicker and help us rebound a little bit better.”