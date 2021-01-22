HS Boys Basketball: Big Spring's defense in the zone in home win over Boiling Springs

NEWVILLE — The Big Spring basketball team let its effort and its unselfishness stand out Friday rather than putting an individual player in the spotlight.

It’s a formula that worked well for the Bulldogs.

Big Spring applied a team-wide approach to every aspect of the home game, balancing the box score on the offensive end and employing an aggressive, quick-to-help zone defense on the other. The result was a 45-36 victory over Boiling Springs in the teams’ Mid-Penn Colonial contest, one the Bulldogs led by as many as 21 points in the second half.

A first quarter that featured four lead changes quickly gave way to Big Spring control. The Bulldogs ran off a 7-0 run to close the frame with a 13-8 lead, and an 8-0 run to end the second quarter gave Big Spring a comfortable 25-10 cushion at the break.

Standing out