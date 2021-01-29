HS Boys Basketball: Big Spring remembers JT Kuhn on senior night prior to loss against Northern

“We’ve been watching it all season this season,” Northern head coach Kyle McGill said. “Tyler’s been one of our best shooters.”

His outburst, en route to a 27-point night, turned a tight game into a blowout. Northern led 42-19 at halftime and pulled their starters before the fourth quarter.

Standing out

Nobody was hotter shooting the ball than Weary, who went 10-of-10 during the second and third quarters with seven 3’s. Big Spring was reluctant to challenge him on the left wing, which proved to be his favorite spot on the night.

Nate McGill did just about everything else for the P-Bears, with 10 points and unofficially nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Zach French added 10 points and Jacob Hamm 11.

Ward led Big Spring with 16 points, and Seth Griffie chipped in 11. Each had a handful of rebounds.

By the numbers

Northern’s defense bottled up Ward when in the three meaningful quarters of the game, limiting the hot-shooting junior to just 1-of-8 in the first 24 minutes. Kyle McGill said after they just wanted to give Ward different looks throughout the game, rotating between French, Jordan Heisey, Nate McGill and Jacob Hamm.