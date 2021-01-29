HS Boys Basketball: Big Spring remembers JT Kuhn on senior night prior to loss against Northern

JT Kuhn would’ve enjoyed Friday night’s challenge against division-leading Northern.
Kuhn, who played just one season with Big Spring in 2018-19, quickly became a focal point for the Bulldogs and one of the most well-liked players, his teammates and coach said that year. All he could think about was basketball.
For a few minutes before Friday night’s game at Big Spring High School, everyone’s thoughts shifted to Kuhn, who died a few weeks after that ’18-19 season of a heart attack. He was a sophomore on a team that ended a long playoff drought and gave the Bulldogs hope for a couple more years of success.
Kuhn’s parents, Jenn and Toby, were honored Friday night —they’ve been a consistent presence with the team the last two years — as part of the Bulldogs’ senior night festivities, receiving a warm reception from the Big Spring faithful in attendance.
Big Spring and Northern also played a minute of 5-on-4 basketball prior to the official tipoff, with the Bulldogs a man short in honor of their teammate.
“We were just trying to do what we thought was right,” Big Spring head coach Jason Creek said after the game. “It’s fitting that the score ended 0-0, that was his number.
“The relationship [with the Kuhns has] been great. Basketball was such a big part of JT’s life and his basketball family. The Kuhns have been outstanding to [us and the community].”
Kuhn’s final game with Big Spring came in the District 3 Class 5A consolation game. Big Spring lost 86-54 to Milton Hershey, but Kuhn scored 13 points (including three 3’s) and grabbed 18 rebounds.
He was 16 years old — he has two older sisters, Jackie and Jessie — when he suffered a heart attack attributed to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy the autopsy later discovered.
He was an avid sneaker collector and had a knack for befriending younger kids at Newville Elementary School in Jenn’s classroom, she said in 2019.
“The guys on the team, the coaches and even the parents, it’s like family,” Toby said then.
'Play like this is your last game': After a summer coping together, Big Spring dedicating season to beloved teammate JT Kuhn
“I, a thousand percent, think he would strike me down with a lightning bolt if we didn’t go. He would want my big mouth cheering on his team and those boys that were there for him.” ~ Jenn Kuhn
Game notes
The game that followed, meanwhile, belonged entirely to Northern, the top team in District 3 Class 5A entering the night and the clubhouse leader in the Mid-Penn Colonial.
Creek called the Polar Bears a state contender, and they looked the part. Unselfish play from Nate McGill, plus a white-hot shooting night from Tyler Weary catapulted the Bears in a 67-42 victory.
Held scoreless in the first quarter while Northern got off to a sluggish start, Weary caught fire during a minute-and-thirty-second stretch in which he buried four straight shots, including three 3-pointers from the left wing. Creek said penetration at the top of the key collapsed the Big Spring defense, leaving Weary — who entered the night shooting better than 40% from range, his coach said — wide open nearly every time.
“We’ve been watching it all season this season,” Northern head coach Kyle McGill said. “Tyler’s been one of our best shooters.”
His outburst, en route to a 27-point night, turned a tight game into a blowout. Northern led 42-19 at halftime and pulled their starters before the fourth quarter.
Standing out
Nobody was hotter shooting the ball than Weary, who went 10-of-10 during the second and third quarters with seven 3’s. Big Spring was reluctant to challenge him on the left wing, which proved to be his favorite spot on the night.
Nate McGill did just about everything else for the P-Bears, with 10 points and unofficially nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Zach French added 10 points and Jacob Hamm 11.
Ward led Big Spring with 16 points, and Seth Griffie chipped in 11. Each had a handful of rebounds.
By the numbers
Northern’s defense bottled up Ward when in the three meaningful quarters of the game, limiting the hot-shooting junior to just 1-of-8 in the first 24 minutes. Kyle McGill said after they just wanted to give Ward different looks throughout the game, rotating between French, Jordan Heisey, Nate McGill and Jacob Hamm.
The P-Bears won just about every category possible, but it was on the glass (35-18) and in the assist department (17-4) that they really had the advantage.
Up next
Northern (8-0, 6-0) has a chance to all but lock up the Colonial in its next game Tuesday, which will be a home rematch with Shippensburg. The Bears handed the Greyhounds their lone loss in the first meeting. Big Spring (6-4, 3-4) remains home Tuesday to host West Perry.
They said it
Kyle McGill on Tuesday’s rematch with Shippensburg and the second half of the division slate: “I think it’s gonna be a little bit of a challenge for us. … I think the good thing for us is we’ve seen everybody as well.”
Creek on Northern’s defensive effort against Ward: “Although Matthew is our leader and our main scoring threat, we really do believe in the pieces around him. I think you saw a big game from Seth Griffie tonight. He attacked, he went hard, he attacked really well.”
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520