HS Boys Basketball: Anthony Smith's 18 points fuels Shippensburg's road win over Boiling Springs

Most teams don’t have a 6-foot-6, 255-pound, blue chip defensive end roaming around the paint on a given night.

That was readily apparent Tuesday night. Shippensburg boys basketball got a dominate performance at Boiling Springs High School from junior center Anthony Smith, converting his 18-point performance into a 65-48 road victory.

The Greyhounds, who were without another imposing forward in Collin Taylor once again, rode Smith early and often. Guards Isaiah Houser and Jayden Statum did a good job looking for the big, but Smith also mixed in transition dunks and easy put-backs for points.

The Bubblers, in just their second game of the season and first without Trey Martin after he exited Monday’s game early with an injury, could not withstand Smith on either end of the court.

Boiling Springs held strong, at one point going on a quick five-point run to cut the lead to 18-17 in the second quarter. But Ship stormed away immediately after with a 14-4 burst and was never seriously threatened after that.

Standing out