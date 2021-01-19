HS Boys Basketball: Anthony Smith's 18 points fuels Shippensburg's road win over Boiling Springs

Most teams don’t have a 6-foot-6, 255-pound, blue chip defensive end roaming around the paint on a given night.
That was readily apparent Tuesday night. Shippensburg boys basketball got a dominate performance at Boiling Springs High School from junior center Anthony Smith, converting his 18-point performance into a 65-48 road victory.
The Greyhounds, who were without another imposing forward in Collin Taylor once again, rode Smith early and often. Guards Isaiah Houser and Jayden Statum did a good job looking for the big, but Smith also mixed in transition dunks and easy put-backs for points.
The Bubblers, in just their second game of the season and first without Trey Martin after he exited Monday’s game early with an injury, could not withstand Smith on either end of the court.
Boiling Springs held strong, at one point going on a quick five-point run to cut the lead to 18-17 in the second quarter. But Ship stormed away immediately after with a 14-4 burst and was never seriously threatened after that.
Standing out
Smith was the best players on the court all night, finishing with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting and unofficially nine rebounds and two blocks. He also added a steal and an assist. Boiling Springs had no answer for him, with Smith doing all of his damage within feet of the rim on dunks, stick-backs and layups.
Jayden Statum and Isaiah Houser each had 11 for the Greyhounds, combining for seven assists. For the Bubblers, Tanner Nickel impressive off the bench with 11 points (3-of-4 shooting), showing courage driving into the lane. Matt Fravel added 10 points and five boards, with Carson Garvey (nine points) and Maddex Labuda (eight) also contributing.
By the numbers
Boiling Springs was 20-of-45 from the field, a crisp 44.4%. That’s a good enough clip to win most nights. But Ship was even better finishing 30-of-57 (52%). Both teams were well above 50% on 2-pointers, but the Bubblers struggled mightily from the arch.
Up next
Both teams are back in action Friday. Boiling Springs (1-1, 0-1 Colonial) visits rival Big Spring, and the Greyhounds (3-1, 3-1) host James Buchanan.
They said it
Martin on Nickel’s performance off the bench: “We talked about it with the team. He missed all last season with a shoulder injury, a torn labrum. … What’s really impressive with him, in 11 days he’s really picked up what we’re trying to do.”
Smith on Ship’s performance in the paint: “Every game we come to the mindset we can dominate inside. I don’t think there’s a team in the Mid-Penn that has our size.”
Greyhounds head coach Ray Staver on Smith: “No, we just wanna keep going at him. We felt like we had a size advantage all night. We wanted to take advantage of that. I think our guards, Isaiah and Jayden, do a good job looking for him. … We want him to continue to be aggressive.”
