HS Baseball: Updated District 3 power rankings as of May 7

The clock continues to tick on the high school baseball season.

With the District 3 postseason right around the bend, here's where local teams stand through games played May 7. For the full list of power rankings, click here.

CLASS 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Governor Mifflin (19-1, 0.786826)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 6 Cumberland Valley (10-4, 0.743860), No. 7 Cedar Cliff (12-3, 0.742494), No. 11 Carlisle (10-5, 0.647083).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Eagles have hit a recent rough patch, losing three of their last five outings, and all to Mid-Penn Commonwealth opponents in Central Dauphin, Altoona and State College. Sandwiched in between the three losses were wins against Mechanicsburg (9-4) and Red Land (6-0) ... The Colts have placed themselves back in striking distance of claiming the Commonwealth Division crown by winning four straight, including victories over Mifflin County (11-1), Central Dauphin (8-1) and Chambersburg 3-1. Overall, Cedar Cliff has captured wins in seven of its last eight ... The Thundering Herd suffered a setback Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Hershey but have improved their District 3 seeding over the last week from No. 12 to 11. Carlisle has topped its opponent in three of its last four contests.

CLASS 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Manheim Central (16-1, 0.750173)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Mechanicsburg (13-3, 0.710494), No. 9 Red Land (8-5, 0.664468), No. 12 Northern (12-5, 0.658818).

Local teams on the outside: No. 19 Shippensburg (10-6, 0.615741)

Notes: The Wildcats strung together a pair of wins this week, blanking Susquehanna Township (6-0) and Bishop McDevitt (5-0). With a win Monday against Lower Dauphin, Mechanicsburg will win the Keystone Division outright after Carlisle fell to Hershey Thursday ... The Patriots bolstered their seeding from last week but continue to search for their stride, having dropped three of their last five. Red Land was shut out 6-0 against CV 6-0 Tuesday before regrouping and blanking Mifflin County 4-0 Thursday ... The Polar Bears have kicked into a five-game winning streak, including wins over Red Land, Waynesboro and West Perry in that span. Northern jumped a spot in the power rankings from last week ... The Greyhounds would be on a six-game tear if not for a pitch-count violation against Gettysburg April 29. Shippensburg's recent triumphs have come against Boiling Springs (11-6) and Greencastle-Antrim (2-1).

CLASS 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): West Perry (12-4, 0.667570)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 East Pennsboro (0.630788).

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Big Spring (5-10, 0.464958), No. 19 Boiling Springs (2-13, 0.357632).

Notes: The Panthers are scorching as they currently ride a seven-game winning streak. In that stretch, East Pennsboro vanquished its opposition 91-6 and pitched five shutouts ... The Bulldogs re-entered the win column Friday against James Buchanan after sliding into a seven-game losing skid. Big Spring's playoff hopes remain afloat with five games left on its regular-season slate ... The Bubblers have dropped their last four.

CLASS 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Catholic (16-2, 0.679258)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5 Trinity (8-7, 0.520278)

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Shamrocks notched a win by forfeit against Harrisburg Monday and topped Berks Catholic 6-5 April 28. Five games remain on the schedule for Trinity as it angles for a first-round bye.

CLASS 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Fairfield (11-2, 0.665575)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Camp Hill (11-4, 0.623170)

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Lions extended their winning ways to six games this week with commanding victories over Steelton-Highspire and Harrisburg. Across its winning stretch, Camp Hill outscored its competition 68-12.

CLASS A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): High Point Baptist (10-2, 0.591623)

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

