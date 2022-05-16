HS Baseball: Updated District 3 power rankings as of May 15

A select number of games remain in the 2022 high school baseball regular season.

And that means the District 3 postseason is right around the bend.

With the district power rankings set to be finalized Wednesday, here's where local teams stand through games played May 15. For the full list of power rankings, click here.

CLASS 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Governor Mifflin (19-1, 0.788127)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Cumberland Valley (13-5, 0.746694), No. 6 Cedar Cliff (14-4, 0.734098), No. 10 Carlisle (13-6, 0.657308).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Eagles have won three of their last four, most recently dropping a 4-3 extra-inning decision to Altoona Thursday. CV climbed two spots this week in the power rankings and has set itself up for a potential first-round bye ... The Colts bounced back with a 5-1 win over Central Dauphin Friday after falling to State College 6-1 on the road Thursday. Cedar Cliff has claimed at least a share of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title and can capture the crown outright with a win against CV Monday ... The Herd have likely marched their way to their second straight district postseason berth with victories over Spring Grove and Northern Friday and Saturday. Carlisle has won three of its last four.

CLASS 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Muhlenberg (16-2, 0.757573)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Mechanicsburg (16-3, 0.721464), No. 7 Red Land (11-7, 0.674368), No. 15 Northern (13-7, 0.641258).

Local teams on the outside: No. 20 Shippensburg (11-8, 0.591922)

Notes: The Wildcats currently ride a five-game winning streak. Mechanicsburg closes out its regular season Monday down in Waynesboro ... The Patriots improved their district seeding with a 3-0 shutout against Central Dauphin Thursday. Red Land has taken three of its last four ... After fastening seven consecutive wins, the Polar Bears dropped their final pair of regular-season contests to Mechanicsburg and Carlisle. Northern claimed a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial title in a 7-3 triumph against James Buchanan Thursday ... The Greyhounds have lost two of their last three.

CLASS 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): East Pennsboro (14-3, 0.659272)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Big Spring (6-12, 0.465719), No. 18 Boiling Springs (3-16, 0.369327).

Notes: The Panthers moved into the top spot in Class 4A thanks to a nine-game winning streak. In that span, East Pennsboro pitched five shutouts and outscored its opposition 112-15 ... The Bulldogs have bullied their way back into the postseason picture behind a 4-3 walk-off win against Waynesboro Thursday. Big Spring could potentially clinch a playoff spot with a victory against Biglerville Monday ... The Bubblers walked-off Big Spring Tuesday but have since dropped their last two.

CLASS 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Catholic (18-2, 0.685102)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Trinity (11-8, 0.550070)

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Shamrocks ride a three-game hot streak and have jumped two spots in the Class 3A contingent since last week.

CLASS 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Camp Hill (15-4, 0.650977)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Lions now hold the top seed in 2A and extended their winning stretch to 10 games with four wins last week. Camp Hill also captured the Mid-Penn Capital crown with its 17-2 victory over Steel-High Friday.

CLASS A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): High Point Baptist (12-3, 0.564268)

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

