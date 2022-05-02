HS Baseball: Updated District 3 power rankings and Mid-Penn Conference standings as of May 1

The end to the high school baseball regular season is closing in.

With the District 3 power ranking deadline set for May 18, local teams are looking to bolster their seedings in their respective class or make a push toward the postseason.

Here's where local teams stand through games played May 1. For the full list of power rankings, click here.

CLASS 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Governor Mifflin (17-0, 0.811737)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Cumberland Valley (9-2, 0.786919), No. 7 Cedar Cliff (10-3, 0.738763), No. 12 Carlisle (9-4, 0.665167).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Eagles' pair of losses this season have come against Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes in Central Dauphin and Chambersburg. Their top wins outweigh the losses, however, with triumphs versus Red Land, Cedar Cliff and the Rams ... After taking down their West Shore sister school Red Land April 23, the Colts dropped a shutout to Altoona but bounced back with two commanding wins over Mifflin County and Central York this week ... The Herd have won eight of their last 10, with the two losses coming against Bishop McDevitt and No. 1-seeded Governor Mifflin.

CLASS 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Muhlenberg (13-1, 0.776791)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5 Mechanicsburg (10-3, 0.704139), No. 11 Red Land (8-5, 0.669375), No. 13 Northern (9-5, 0.643675), No. 14 Shippensburg (9-5, 0.619480).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Wildcats have won 10 of their last 12 with losses to Carlisle and Cumberland Valley ... The Patriots, the reigning PIAA Class 5A state runner-ups, have lost four of their last six ... The Polar Bears have claimed three straight wins and taken four of their last five ... The Greyhounds are on a four-game tear and have captured wins in five of their last six contests.

CLASS 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): West Perry (11-3, 0.692083)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 East Pennsboro (0.617255).

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Big Spring (4-9, 0.458922), No. 19 Boiling Springs (2-11, 0.370487).

Notes: The Panthers have won four straight, including five of their last six ... The Bulldogs have dropped five in a row but still remain in the hunt for a playoff spot ... The Bubblers grabbed their second victory of the season Wednesday in a 5-1 decision against Trinity.

CLASS 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Catholic (13-2, 0.669392)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5 Trinity (7-7, 0.511700)

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Shamrocks have dropped four of their last six. Prior, they rattled off three consecutive wins against Steelton-Highspire, Milton Hershey and East Pennsboro.

CLASS 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Delone Catholic (10-2, 0.666803)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Camp Hill (9-4, 0.611743)

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Lions have won four straight after dropping their previous three.

CLASS A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Halifax (12-2, 0.625320)

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 8-1 11-2 Cumberland Valley 6-2 9-2 Cedar Cliff 6-2 10-3 Red Land 5-4 8-5 Altoona 4-4 6-5 State College 3-6 5-7 Chambersburg 1-6 5-7 Mifflin County 1-8 3-9

Keystone Division

Team Division Overall Mechanicsburg 9-1 11-3 Carlisle 8-2 9-4 Lower Dauphin 6-4 6-9 Susquehanna Township 4-5 7-5 Palmyra 5-5 6-8 Bishop McDevitt 3-5 3-9 Hershey 2-6 3-9 CD East 0-8 1-11

Colonial Division

Team Division Overall Waynesboro 8-2 9-3 Greencastle 7-2 9-3 West Perry 7-3 11-3 Northern 6-4 8-5 Shippensburg 6-4 9-5 Big Spring 3-7 4-9 James Buchanan 1-9 3-11 Boiling Springs 1-9 2-11

Capital Division

Team Division Overall Camp Hill 6-1 9-4 Middletown 6-1 10-4 East Pennsboro 6-2 9-3 Trinity 5-3 7-7 Harrisburg 2-6 2-8 Steel-High 0-6 0-9 Milton Hershey 0-7 0-9

