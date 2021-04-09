HS Baseball: Tanner Nickel homers, Boiling Springs pitching does just enough to fend off Trinity

BOILING SPRINGS — Already staked to a 2-0 lead thanks to Trinity catcher Payton Warner's two-run double in the first inning, the Shamrocks were on the verge of breaking wide open their non-conference game against Boiling Springs with a rally in the next frame.
Trinity loaded the bases on a walk, hit by pitch and single with one out, but Bubblers' starter Doug Bear induced a 3-2 force out at home and struck out Josh McCombs to end the threat.
It was the first momentum shift in a game that featured a number of them. But it kept the Bubblers in the contest until their bats woke up on the way to an 8-6 victory over Trinity on Friday evening at Brad Schmiedel Memorial Field.
"When you get out of a jam like that, it gets you fired up," Boiling Springs head coach Paul VonStein said. "The boys realized that it was time to go."
Trinity starter Ryan Ness was cruising until he ran into trouble immediately in the bottom of the third. Seven straight batters for Boiling Springs reached base safely on five singles and two walks to score four runs and chase Ness from the game.
The Bubblers tacked on another run in the frame when Cyle Winters drew a free pass with the bases loaded.
Boiling Springs (4-1) kept the pressure on. The Bubblers plated two more in the next inning to manufacture a run, and Tanner Nickel went yard for a solo shot to push the advantage to 7-2.
"I already had two strikes on me, and he was pounding the zone high," Nickel said. "So, I was ready for a high fastball. I didn't miss it."
Trinity (4-1) wasn't about to go quietly, though, rallying for four runs in the top of the fifth inning.
It would have been the tying run and more if not for Bubblers' shortstop Drew VonStein's slick fielding.
With two outs and men on second and third, McCombs hit a grounder to VonStein's right. The shortstop ended up on his backside but still managed to throw out the batter on a bang-bang play at the bag.
That seemed to settle down Boiling Springs' reliever Joey Serafin, who struck out the side after an infield error in the sixth and set down the first two batters in the seventh.
Trinity shortstop Miaka Niu kept the Shamrocks' hopes alive with a disputed ground-rule double. But Boiling Springs called on southpaw Charlie White for the final out to preserve the victory.
Standing out
Bear's pitching line doesn't look all that great (six runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings), but the right-hander gave the Bubblers a chance to win. He also did more than his part at the plate and on the bases as the senior went 2-for-3 with two runs driven in and two runs scored.
Warner, Niu and JT Cap each collected two hits for Trinity as part of the Shamrocks' eight as a team.
Up next
Both teams head on the road for their next game. Boiling Springs visits Waynesboro on Tuesday, while Trinity makes the trek across the river Monday to take on Steel-High.
They said it
Paul VonStein on their third inning rally: "They feed off of each other. Hitting is contagious. We were fortunate to string a bunch of hits together, which is something we haven't done in the last couple of games."
VonStein on the offense: "We were talking about averaging five runs a game this year at least because we knew we had a pretty solid pitching staff. That's our goal, and the boys exceeded that tonight."