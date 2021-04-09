HS Baseball: Tanner Nickel homers, Boiling Springs pitching does just enough to fend off Trinity

BOILING SPRINGS — Already staked to a 2-0 lead thanks to Trinity catcher Payton Warner's two-run double in the first inning, the Shamrocks were on the verge of breaking wide open their non-conference game against Boiling Springs with a rally in the next frame.

Trinity loaded the bases on a walk, hit by pitch and single with one out, but Bubblers' starter Doug Bear induced a 3-2 force out at home and struck out Josh McCombs to end the threat.

It was the first momentum shift in a game that featured a number of them. But it kept the Bubblers in the contest until their bats woke up on the way to an 8-6 victory over Trinity on Friday evening at Brad Schmiedel Memorial Field.

"When you get out of a jam like that, it gets you fired up," Boiling Springs head coach Paul VonStein said. "The boys realized that it was time to go."

Trinity starter Ryan Ness was cruising until he ran into trouble immediately in the bottom of the third. Seven straight batters for Boiling Springs reached base safely on five singles and two walks to score four runs and chase Ness from the game.

The Bubblers tacked on another run in the frame when Cyle Winters drew a free pass with the bases loaded.