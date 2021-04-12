HS Baseball: Control issues again cost Mechanicsburg pitching in division loss to Bishop McDevitt

McDevitt added to its lead when Marcus Mancini lifted a full-count, letter-high fastball over the right-centerfield wall in the fifth for a solo home run. Mechanicsburg responded in the bottom half of the inning as Josh Jamiolkowski lined a low pitch off the top of his shoes to drive in Matt Schmidt and cut the margin back to one.

But then it fell apart for the Wildcats in the seventh. After a leadoff walk, James Anderson tapped one back to Mechanicsburg reliever Tim Sucic. The right-hander fielded it, wheeled to start the double play and airmailed it into center-field. A single, two more walks and a bouncer through the drawn-in infield pushed five insurance runs across the plate.

“Unfortunately, we had the throwing error in the top of the seventh inning, and it blew up on us,” McAllister said. “If we make a good throw there, maybe it’s different.”

Standing out

McDevitt’s Hudson Morris is only a sophomore but pitched well beyond his years for the victory. Despite his defense doing him no favors in the first inning with three errors, the southpaw maintained his composure as he stymied Mechanicsburg over 6.1 innings. Morris allowed three unearned runs on only three hits while striking out seven and walking two.