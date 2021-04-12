HS Baseball: Control issues again cost Mechanicsburg pitching in division loss to Bishop McDevitt

MECHANICSBURG — Home plate is 17 inches wide, but when you’re struggling to throw strikes, it can feel like trying to thread the ball through the eye of a needle.
Early this season, Mechanicsburg pitchers know that feeling all too well.
Monday afternoon was no exception as walks compounded the Wildcats’ problems in their 9-3 Mid-Penn Keystone Division loss to Bishop McDevitt at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
“That’s our kryptonite right now,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “We’re just walking too many guys. The tough part is we’re striking guys out and getting weak contact, but we are struggling in spots to throw strikes.”
Mechanicsburg starter Harry Fegan held Bishop McDevitt (5-1, 4-0 Keystone) scoreless through two frames as the Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead. The senior right-hander was doing an excellent job working backward as he relied on a biting curveball to get ahead in the count.
But coming out for the third inning, Fegan’s command wavered after allowing back-to-back singles. He temporarily lost his feel for the strike zone as he walked four of the next five batters, with McDevitt scoring three runs to move ahead.
It was an advantage Mechanicsburg (2-3, 2-1 Keystone) would never reclaim.
“The tough thing is when you’re playing three games a week, you can’t have everyone throw two innings, or you’re out of arms by Friday,” McAllister said. “I don’t know what the answer is. If I did, we wouldn’t be 2-3.”
McDevitt added to its lead when Marcus Mancini lifted a full-count, letter-high fastball over the right-centerfield wall in the fifth for a solo home run. Mechanicsburg responded in the bottom half of the inning as Josh Jamiolkowski lined a low pitch off the top of his shoes to drive in Matt Schmidt and cut the margin back to one.
But then it fell apart for the Wildcats in the seventh. After a leadoff walk, James Anderson tapped one back to Mechanicsburg reliever Tim Sucic. The right-hander fielded it, wheeled to start the double play and airmailed it into center-field. A single, two more walks and a bouncer through the drawn-in infield pushed five insurance runs across the plate.
“Unfortunately, we had the throwing error in the top of the seventh inning, and it blew up on us,” McAllister said. “If we make a good throw there, maybe it’s different.”
Standing out
McDevitt’s Hudson Morris is only a sophomore but pitched well beyond his years for the victory. Despite his defense doing him no favors in the first inning with three errors, the southpaw maintained his composure as he stymied Mechanicsburg over 6.1 innings. Morris allowed three unearned runs on only three hits while striking out seven and walking two.
For Mechanicsburg, Jamiolkowski went 1-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI. The senior shortstop also reached base twice more on an error and base on balls.
Up next
Both teams return to the diamond Wednesday. Mechanicsburg travels to Lower Dauphin at 4 o’clock, and McDevitt hosts Carlisle at 4:15.
They said it
Bishop McDevitt head coach Levi Bailey on Morris: “He stepped it up to be our No. 1 pitcher. He’s been very impressive mentally as well as physically. We’re happy with him.”
McAllister on the four-pitch sixth inning when Morris had only 13 left in his outing: “It’s tough to take pitches and put them in a hole, but that was not a good inning offensively for us. We knew he was getting near the end, and we didn’t know what they had coming in.”
McAllister on regrouping against Lower Dauphin on Wednesday: “They’re competitors. They want to win. We’ll show up and play. I feel good about that.”