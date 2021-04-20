HS Baseball: Charlie White's 10-strikeout performance for Boiling Springs undone by Greencastle-Antrim in seventh-inning rally

BOILING SPRINGS — Everything was going Charlie White’s way.
He had struck out 10 and was in complete control entering the seventh inning. He had enough in the pitch count for one, maybe two batters.
Then he hit Connor Rohm in the back with an errant pitch.
The leadoff runner seemed harmless. Boiling Springs had escaped several innings Tuesday without allowing runners on base to score. But the hit by pitch proved a harbinger of things to come at Boiling Springs High School.
White exited the game, his pitch count maxed out, and Greencastle-Antrim tagged Bubblers pitching for eight runs in the final inning, turning an excellent pitchers’ duel into a blowout and a big baseball game in the Mid-Penn Colonial race into a missed opportunity for the Bubblers.
Connor Rohm’s HBP was followed by Caiden Smith’s triple on the first pitch from Bubblers reliever Doug Bear. The rout was on after that.
Brady Diller grounded into a fielder’s choice three batters later, but an errant throw by Jake Shoop at third base allowed two more to score.
Another triple, consecutive singles and a two-run blast to left field by Logan Layton, Greencastle’s starting pitcher, made it 8-0 before Bear was pulled.
Boiling Springs went down quietly in the seventh on two strikeouts by reliever Carter Reid.
Painful way for this game to turn if you're a @GoBubblers fan. Now 3-0 Greencastle after this fielder's choice gone awry. That should be turn unearned runs. pic.twitter.com/v0EnLjAtlE— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) April 20, 2021
HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley bats explode after fourth for win over Altoona; Trinity boys lacrosse remains undefeated
Standing out
Both pitchers shined in this one.
White suffered a tough-luck loss despite tossing a gem. The Wilmington commit, who has a no-hitter this year, spun six-plus innings of excellent work, fanning 10 against two walks and two hits. He was charged with Rohm’s run, the first earned run allowed by White so far this season.
Layton shook off multiple Bubblers threats, also going six innings for the win. The lanky right-hander punched out 12, walked five and scattered two hits. He also homered during the seventh-inning rally.
Dirty backdoor curve freezes White at the plate. Layton escapes a one-out, bases-loaded jam with consecutive punch outs. And Greencastle-Antrim and @GoBubblers head to the 4th still tied 0-0. pic.twitter.com/UTvk2UWAtM— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) April 20, 2021
By the numbers
Seven. The number of runners the Bubblers stranded in this one. White did a good job stranding five Blue Devils as well, but the lack of situational hitting hurt Boiling Springs’ chances in a game when its ace was dealing.
Boiling Springs has scored six runs in the last four games, going 2-2 in that stretch. Getting the offense back in gear — the Bubblers are hitting a collective .216 through nine games — will be key as they continue to chase a playoff berth.
“Our pitching and our defense has kept us in every single game,” VonStein said. “We’re gonna focus this week in practice and try and really get it right.”
Up next
The Bubblers (6-3, 3-3 Colonial) get a day off before visiting James Buchanan in another Colonial tilt at 4:30 Thursday. The Blue Devils (9-1, 7-0 Colonial) visit Big Spring that same time.
They said it
VonStein on White’s performance on the mound: “Solid. He’s solid. He got us what we expected out of him, and it’s been the story for us all year — we gotta scratch for runs. Charlie, he did a heck of a job today, and I’m proud of him. When he steps on the mound, that’s what he expects to do.”
VonStein on the bats’ struggles: “I think it was a product of a little bit of [Layton’s stuff and our hitting slump]. I think Layton has good stuff. And we loaded the bases a couple times on him, we just couldn’t get a base hit with runners in scoring position. I think if we had scored a run there on him I think the momentum would’ve shifted our way.”
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520