HS Baseball: Charlie White's 10-strikeout performance for Boiling Springs undone by Greencastle-Antrim in seventh-inning rally

BOILING SPRINGS — Everything was going Charlie White’s way.

He had struck out 10 and was in complete control entering the seventh inning. He had enough in the pitch count for one, maybe two batters.

Then he hit Connor Rohm in the back with an errant pitch.

The leadoff runner seemed harmless. Boiling Springs had escaped several innings Tuesday without allowing runners on base to score. But the hit by pitch proved a harbinger of things to come at Boiling Springs High School.

White exited the game, his pitch count maxed out, and Greencastle-Antrim tagged Bubblers pitching for eight runs in the final inning, turning an excellent pitchers’ duel into a blowout and a big baseball game in the Mid-Penn Colonial race into a missed opportunity for the Bubblers.

Connor Rohm’s HBP was followed by Caiden Smith’s triple on the first pitch from Bubblers reliever Doug Bear. The rout was on after that.

Brady Diller grounded into a fielder’s choice three batters later, but an errant throw by Jake Shoop at third base allowed two more to score.

Another triple, consecutive singles and a two-run blast to left field by Logan Layton, Greencastle’s starting pitcher, made it 8-0 before Bear was pulled.