HS Baseball: Big 26 Classic cancelled; refunds available for those who registered to try out

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There will be no high school baseball showcase at Harrisburg's FNB Field this year.

The Big 26 Baseball Classic, held annually every summer for high school seniors and juniors in Pennsylvania and Maryland, was cancelled for 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hershey Harrisburg Sports & Events Authority announced Thursday morning.

The cancellation comes three months to the day before the three-game series was set to begin. The Big 26 was schedule for July 23-26.

“Big 26 Baseball strives to give high school players, challenger participants and fans an exceptional and unique baseball experience each summer. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties before us, meeting those expectations and the high standards we hold for the event will not be possible. While the decision is hard on our hearts, it is made with the health and safety of everyone involved as our top priority,” HHSE Executive Director Gregg Cook said in the press release.

Registration to try out for either team opened in early March, just before COVID-19 rapidly began shutting down local and national sports. The press release said any player who already paid their registration fee will be automatically refunded. Questions can be sent to office@big26.com.