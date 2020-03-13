High school sports shut down at least two weeks; District 3 planned Monday meeting to discuss spring season

No playbook for this

Athletic directors said the last few days have been challenging.

“This is new for everybody, so how we handle it is kind of — there’s nothing in the AD handbook that tells you how to handle a pandemic,” Cumberland Valley AD Mike Craig said.

“I think it’s answering a lot of questions, people not knowing what’s going on,” Sinkovich said when asked how crazy the past 48 hours have been. “There’s more and more information coming out every hour every — as time progresses.”

“We’re really looking at what the impact of this is and trying to make up games or cancel games outright,” said Cedar Cliff AD John Kosydar about his preparations.

Cedar Cliff sports also took a different step during practices before everything was postponed.

“One of the things we did here is we don’t use communal water bottles,” Kosydar said about what teams were doing ahead of the postponements. “We used to hand 12 water bottles to a team. We took all that away and said either athletes bring their own water or we’re providing little bottled waters for the players so they’re not sharing stuff communally. We’re taking precautions like that.”