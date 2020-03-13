High school sports shut down at least two weeks; District 3 planned Monday meeting to discuss spring season

All high school sports are suspended as of Friday for at least two weeks.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday afternoon that all K-12 schools in the state would be closed for two weeks beginning Monday. With the announcement, all spring high school sports are postponed through March 27 at a minimum.
Even before the governor’s announcement, multiple high school athletic departments in and around Cumberland County began postponing practices and competitions, and nearly all of Friday’s scheduled boys tennis matches and other spring scrimmages and practices were postponed as well.
The decisions bring to a close a chaotic few days which appeared likely to conclude with PIAA spring sports being suspended for some period of time.
Boys tennis began competition Monday and will now be on hold. The remaining spring sports — baseball, softball, track and field, lacrosse and boys volleyball — were scheduled to start March 20. That will be delayed for at least a week.
The Sentinel spoke with multiple athletic directors Friday afternoon, and many said they expected this action once the NCAA and major sports leagues suspended or canceled competition and the PIAA postponed the basketball and swimming championships two weeks.
“I think the expectation was something was gonna happen or be shut down,” Big Spring AD Joe Sinkovich said.
District, Mid-Penn plan meeting
District 3 was to meet with school district superintendents Monday to draw out a plan of what the future will look like for spring sports.
Wolf’s announcement could change some of the discussion in that meeting with two weeks of competition already suspended.
“Usually when this stuff happens, each intermediate unit try and get together and make common sense about what they’re going to do about everything together,” Mid-Penn Conference executive director Randy Umberger said early Friday afternoon, before the governor closed state schools.
As of publication, Umberger had not responded to a text asking if the meeting was still scheduled after Wolf’s announcement.
With school districts scrambling in recent days to figure out their paths forward before the governor’s decision was made, Umberger sent out an email to every superintendent to try and make sense of the situation at hand and try and tell them what can be done in a situation like this.
Right now, that mainly means waiting.
“I’m under the philosophy, as are all other directors, that we need to have information flow from the top to the bottom for us to make good decisions about what we’re going to do,” Umberger said.
No playbook for this
Athletic directors said the last few days have been challenging.
“This is new for everybody, so how we handle it is kind of — there’s nothing in the AD handbook that tells you how to handle a pandemic,” Cumberland Valley AD Mike Craig said.
“I think it’s answering a lot of questions, people not knowing what’s going on,” Sinkovich said when asked how crazy the past 48 hours have been. “There’s more and more information coming out every hour every — as time progresses.”
“We’re really looking at what the impact of this is and trying to make up games or cancel games outright,” said Cedar Cliff AD John Kosydar about his preparations.
Cedar Cliff sports also took a different step during practices before everything was postponed.
“One of the things we did here is we don’t use communal water bottles,” Kosydar said about what teams were doing ahead of the postponements. “We used to hand 12 water bottles to a team. We took all that away and said either athletes bring their own water or we’re providing little bottled waters for the players so they’re not sharing stuff communally. We’re taking precautions like that.”
Craig said he had been talking with other athletic directors “non-stop” to see how other schools were preparing for seemingly inevitable shutdowns.
“We were all in kind of a waiting game to see what’s happening overall,” he said.
“You can’t do this in isolation,” Carlisle AD George Null said.
But Null added that it was, until Wolf’s announcement, difficult for athletic departments to coordinate because some school districts were exploring one-week closures while others were considering two- or three-week closures.
That uncertainty is at least alleviated for the time being with a statewide closure of schools.
‘Holding out hope’
What happens next with spring sports is far too early to tell, athletic directors said.
Craig and Sinkovich are hopeful spring sports resume. However, it appears increasingly unlikely teams get in a full regular season of competition.
“I’m kind of holding out hope,” said Craig, who expects a truncated spring season. “I think stopping it for now is a good decision and then really pump the brakes and see when things are good.”
“I hope so,” Sinkovich said. “All the senior kids and all the kids, all the work they put in. … I’m hoping that they get that chance.”
Kosydar is concerned that freshmen athletes may drop out of sports after an unprecedented start to the season.
“I think it’s going to have a long-term effect of hurting our participation numbers down the line,” Kosydar said. “We actually had a high number of freshmen out for our teams this year, which is exciting, but it’s their first experience into it and if this ends up being a sour taste for them, I worry if those kids will return.”
If and when spring sports resume, though, games cannot be played immediately.
Per PIAA rules, teams must complete a minimum of 15 preseason practices before they are allowed to compete in their first regular season competition. Null said most of Carlisle’s high school teams completed 10-12 practices, but there had only been five middle school practices.
That means most, if not all, varsity games wouldn’t be able to begin the day classes resume. There would still be a few days before the first regular-season games and invitationals get underway.
