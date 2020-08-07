Hershey's Christian Pulisic out for six weeks, could miss start of EPL

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LONDON — Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic faces six weeks out with a right hamstring injury that could see him miss the start of the English Premier League.

The American was injured last Saturday in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final after scoring at Wembley Stadium.

“With Christian Pulisic I think it’s going to be touch and go for the start of the season,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said on Friday. “We’re probably looking around a six-week injury. So with six weeks, doing the maths, it gets very close to, and is probably into, the start of the new season. But we have to treat it right, the injury.”

The season is due to begin on Sept. 12.

Pulisic had 11 goals and eight assists in his first season at Chelsea after joining from Borussia Dortmund.

“In the big scheme of things with Christian, when he reflects on his first season, the improvement levels coming here when you think of the goals and assists he’s had this year, it’s the best of his career,” Lampard said. “And that’s his first year in the Premier League. From where he’s gone at the start to how he’s ended up and how he has played in the restart, he should be very happy, and that’s down to his work.