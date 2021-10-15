Hershey Bears to open 84th season Saturday

When fans flock to the Giant Center for the Hershey Bears’ season opener Saturday – scheduled for 7 p.m. against the visiting Charlotte Checkers – they’ll see a new face behind the Bears bench.

Scott Allen, with 25 years of coaching experience, was hired to be the 27th head coach in Hershey hockey history, assuming the role vacated by Spencer Carbery, who stepped down to join the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant in July.

Allen inherits a Bears team that posted an AHL-best 24-7-2-0 record in an abridged 2020-21 season and allowed the league’s lowest goals per game (2.33). The Calder Cup was not awarded due to the pandemic.

Names to know

Among the players returning to the Bears this season are captain Matt Moulson, who enters his third season with the club after finishing second on the team with 12 goals and 24 points in all 33 games in 2020-21, and goaltender Pheonix Copley, who posted an .896 save percentage and picked up his 100th AHL victory. Zach Fucale, who also backstopped the Bears in 11 games last season, returns after registering a 2.55 goals-against average and .911 save percentage last season.

The Bears’ smattering of offseason signees included defensemen Cody Franson, a 33-year-old with more than 800 professional games under his belt, and Jordan Subban, the younger brother of the Chicago Blackhawks’ Malcom Subban and the New Jersey Devils’ P.K. Subban.

Fans back in full force

Saturday marks the first time since March 2020 that the Bears can host full-capacity crowds at the Giant Center. Fans returned to Hershey’s home games in a limited capacity during the shortened 2020-21 season.

Expanded playoffs

Along with the crowd capacities, the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs have expanded. The AHL’s board of governors voted to allow 23 teams to qualify for the playoffs beginning in 2022. The top six teams in Hershey’s Atlantic Division earn playoff berths with the top two receiving byes to the division semifinals.

Schedule notes

Hershey’s 76-game regular season begins with back-to-back games scheduled for Saturday against Charlotte and Sunday (3 p.m.) against Lehigh Valley, the first of 14 total games scheduled against the Phantoms. The Bears are also scheduled to face off against rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12 times, 10 of them between Dec. 5 and Jan. 25.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss game — which collects thousands of stuffed animals for charity — is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Hershey is scheduled to wrap up the regular season April 24 against visiting Syracuse.

