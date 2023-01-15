Hershey Bears retire Chris Bourque's number in weekend sweep of Springfield

Sentinel Staff
The Hershey Bears defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-0 Saturday night in the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game at Giant Center.
Axel Jonsson-Fjalby's power play goal 6:13 into the game opened the scoring and gave fans the green light to shower the ice with 52,341 teddy bears and stuffed animals to be collected and donated to 25 local charities, including Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area.
Saturday’s Teddy Bear Toss was the 20th in Hershey’s history, and the number of bears collected topped the team’s previous high total of 45,765 collected in 2019. Last year’s Teddy Bear Toss was held as a drive-thru event in the Giant Center parking lot due to the pandemic.
Video courtesy of Great Save Productions/Hershey Bears
The Hershey Bears raised Chris Bourque's No. 17 to the rafters Saturday before completing a weekend sweep against the Springfield Falcons.
Hershey won Saturday's game 6-2 after a 5-3 victory in Friday's contest, improving its league-best record to 25-8-3-1.
Becoming the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired, Bourque picked up 586 points, including 196 goals, over nine seasons in Hershey. He was part of three Calder Cup championship teams — in 2006, 2009 and 2010 — and finished his career as the fifth leading scorer in team history.
Ethen Frank scored three times in the two games against Springfield (15-16-1-4). He scored the fourth goal in Saturday's game that saw the Bears come back from a 2-1 first-period deficit and earn Hershey coach Todd Nelson his 500th professional head coaching victory.
The Bears finished a seven-game homestand with a 4-2-1-0 record. Goaltender Zach Fucale made 19 saves on 22 shots in Friday's victory, and Hunter Shepard stopped 21 of the 23 he shots faced Saturday.
Hershey hits the road with a pair of games in Canada, visiting Laval and Belleville Friday and Saturday.
Photos: Hershey Bears first day of training camp 2022
Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson outlines a drill during the first day of the team's training camp Monday at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, center, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, left, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
The Hershey Bears hold their first day of training camp on Monday morning, October 3, 2022.
The Hershey Bears hold their first day of training camp on Monday morning, October 3, 2022.
Hershey Bears new head coach Todd Nelson.
Hershey Bears new head coach Todd Nelson.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
The Hershey Bears hold their first day of training camp on Monday morning, October 3, 2022.
