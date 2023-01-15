Hershey Bears retire Chris Bourque's number in weekend sweep of Springfield

The Hershey Bears raised Chris Bourque's No. 17 to the rafters Saturday before completing a weekend sweep against the Springfield Falcons.

Hershey won Saturday's game 6-2 after a 5-3 victory in Friday's contest, improving its league-best record to 25-8-3-1.

Becoming the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired, Bourque picked up 586 points, including 196 goals, over nine seasons in Hershey. He was part of three Calder Cup championship teams — in 2006, 2009 and 2010 — and finished his career as the fifth leading scorer in team history.

Ethen Frank scored three times in the two games against Springfield (15-16-1-4). He scored the fourth goal in Saturday's game that saw the Bears come back from a 2-1 first-period deficit and earn Hershey coach Todd Nelson his 500th professional head coaching victory.

The Bears finished a seven-game homestand with a 4-2-1-0 record. Goaltender Zach Fucale made 19 saves on 22 shots in Friday's victory, and Hunter Shepard stopped 21 of the 23 he shots faced Saturday.

Hershey hits the road with a pair of games in Canada, visiting Laval and Belleville Friday and Saturday.

