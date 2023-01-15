 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AHL

Hershey Bears retire Chris Bourque's number in weekend sweep of Springfield

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash Bourque Hockey

Hershey Bears' Chris Bourque celebrates his goal against the Hamilton Bulldogs in the second game of the 2007 AHL Calder Cup hockey finals in Hershey.

 Associated Press file

The Hershey Bears defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-0 Saturday night in the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game at Giant Center.

Axel Jonsson-Fjalby's power play goal 6:13 into the game opened the scoring and gave fans the green light to shower the ice with 52,341 teddy bears and stuffed animals to be collected and donated to 25 local charities, including Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area.

Saturday’s Teddy Bear Toss was the 20th in Hershey’s history, and the number of bears collected topped the team’s previous high total of 45,765 collected in 2019. Last year’s Teddy Bear Toss was held as a drive-thru event in the Giant Center parking lot due to the pandemic.

The Hershey Bears raised Chris Bourque's No. 17 to the rafters Saturday before completing a weekend sweep against the Springfield Falcons.

Hershey won Saturday's game 6-2 after a 5-3 victory in Friday's contest, improving its league-best record to 25-8-3-1.

Becoming the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired, Bourque picked up 586 points, including 196 goals, over nine seasons in Hershey. He was part of three Calder Cup championship teams — in 2006, 2009 and 2010 — and finished his career as the fifth leading scorer in team history. 

Ethen Frank scored three times in the two games against Springfield (15-16-1-4). He scored the fourth goal in Saturday's game that saw the Bears come back from a 2-1 first-period deficit and earn Hershey coach Todd Nelson his 500th professional head coaching victory. 

Hershey Bears ready for 85th season, 1st under new head coach Todd Nelson

The Bears finished a seven-game homestand with a 4-2-1-0 record. Goaltender Zach Fucale made 19 saves on 22 shots in Friday's victory, and Hunter Shepard stopped 21 of the 23 he shots faced Saturday.

Hershey hits the road with a pair of games in Canada, visiting Laval and Belleville Friday and Saturday.

