Hershey Bears open 2021-22 season with back-to-back wins

After owning the AHL’s best record during the 2020-21 season, the Hershey Bears picked up where they left off, opening their season with back-to-back wins at the Giant Center.

The Bears defeated the visiting Charlotte Checkers 5-2 Saturday, earning Scott Allen his first victory as Hershey’s head coach and followed it up with a 2-1 decision over the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Hershey’s Lucas Johansen scored the game’s first goal Saturday 3:31 into the opening puck drop. Later, with the score tied at one, the Bears power play struck twice with goals from Brett Leason and Kody Clark. Mike Sgarbossa and Garrett Pilon added goals, and Phoenix Copley stopped 13 of the 15 shots he faced.

In Sunday’s matinee, Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale turned away 23 of the Phantoms 24 shots. Mike Vecchione and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby each scored a goal to give the netminder all the offense he needed. Lehigh Valley’s Gerry Mayhew broke up Fucale’s shutout bid with 2:30 left in the game.

Hershey opens its road schedule with a pair of games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Charlotte. The Bears return home Oct. 27 to host Syracuse.

