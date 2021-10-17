 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Hershey Bears open 2021-22 season with back-to-back wins

  • 0
Hershey Bears logo

After owning the AHL’s best record during the 2020-21 season, the Hershey Bears picked up where they left off, opening their season with back-to-back wins at the Giant Center.

The Bears defeated the visiting Charlotte Checkers 5-2 Saturday, earning Scott Allen his first victory as Hershey’s head coach and followed it up with a 2-1 decision over the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Hershey’s Lucas Johansen scored the game’s first goal Saturday 3:31 into the opening puck drop. Later, with the score tied at one, the Bears power play struck twice with goals from Brett Leason and Kody Clark. Mike Sgarbossa and Garrett Pilon added goals, and Phoenix Copley stopped 13 of the 15 shots he faced.

In Sunday’s matinee, Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale turned away 23 of the Phantoms 24 shots. Mike Vecchione and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby each scored a goal to give the netminder all the offense he needed. Lehigh Valley’s Gerry Mayhew broke up Fucale’s shutout bid with 2:30 left in the game.

AHL: Hershey Bears name Scott Allen head coach
AHL: Hershey Bears re-sign captain Matt Moulson

Hershey opens its road schedule with a pair of games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Charlotte. The Bears return home Oct. 27 to host Syracuse.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Scenes from the 2021 Mid-Penn Cross Country Champonships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News