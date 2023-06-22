The Hershey Bears had clawed back from a two-goal deficit late in the second period of Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals Wednesday against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. A third-period stalemate led to overtime at Acrisure Arena.

Then 16 minutes, nine seconds into overtime, Hershey’s Mike Veccihone played hero.

Vecchione delivered the golden goal off assists Henrik Borgstrom and Ethen Frank, and the Bears topped the Firebirds 3-2 in overtime to raise their 12th Calder Cup title.

Ryker Evans and Max McCormick had supplied Coachella Valley a 2-0 lead through the early moments of the second period. Evans netted the game’s first goal at the 4:41 mark of the first, and with the Bears searching for momentum in the second, McCormick whisked in another blow 24 seconds into the second period.

Despite the hole it dug itself into, Hershey scaled back with answers from Connor McMichael (13:52) Hendrix Lapierre (17:09) late in the second.

Goalie Hunter Shephard, who was named the finals MVP, withstood the Firebird attack, absorbing 45 of 47 shots that came his direction. Coachella netminder Joey Daccord also put together a remarkable performance, stopping 35 of Hershey’s 38 shots.

But the 38th and final shot from Vecchione was enough to complete the Bears’ comeback.

