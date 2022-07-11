Hershey Bears captain Matt Moulson announces retirement

Hershey Bears captain Matt Moulson announced his retirement as a professional hockey player Monday as well as plans to join the Toronto Maple Leafs as a pro scout.

Moulson played three of his 16 seasons with Hershey, appearing in 119 games with 39 goals and 43 assists. He became the franchise's 44th captain prior to the 2020-21 campaign.

He finished an injury-shortened 2021-22 season with 17 points, including five goals and 12 assists, in 24 games. He registered one goal and three assists in his final professional game Dec. 27, 2021 in a 4-1 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

"The Hershey Bears congratulate Matt Moulson on his exceptional career," said Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer in a press release Monday. "Matt is a first-class person who embraced the history and tradition of Hershey and wanted nothing more than to bring a Calder Cup to Chocolatetown. Matt loves Hershey, and his impact in the community and on the players in the dressing room will be everlasting. We were lucky to have Matt represent our organization with dignity, and we wish him all the best in retirement."

Of his 1,074 games played, Moulson spent 650 of them at the NHL level with the Los Angeles Kings, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild. The three-time 30-goal scorer finished his NHL career with 176 goals and 193 assists. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the ninth round of the 2003 draft.

Moulson follows former Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery, who left his position last summer to join the Maple Leafs as an assistant coach.

"Hockey will always have a special place in my heart," Moulson said in a press release Monday.