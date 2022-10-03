Hershey Bears 2022 training camp features new coach, new faces, local ties

HERSHEY — The Hershey Bears ushered in a new era Monday morning, stepping onto the Giant Center ice for the first day of training camp under new head coach Todd Nelson. With the American Hockey League franchise’s 85th season on the horizon, the 28-player initial camp roster featured AHL veterans, former NHL draft picks, and players from Germany, Czechoslovakia, Vancouver, B.C., and Seminole, Florida.

And Carlisle.

Shane Sellar, 25, a Cumberland County native, took the first strides of his first full season as a professional Monday after receiving an invitation to the Bears’ training camp last week.

“Growing up in the area, I came to a lot of games as a kid,” Sellar said. “I grew up practicing in this rink. I played youth games before Hershey Bears games. So now, to be able to put on the chocolate and white in a different setting, it’s really humbling, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Sellar, a 6-foot, 1-inch forward and former Jr. Bear who played collegiately at Dartmouth and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, signed with the ECHL’s Reading Royals in June for the 2022-23 season but hopes to make an impression at the AHL level. The first day of camp included a practice that ran about an hour and featured skating drills, odd-man rushes and offensive-zone drills.

“It’s a little different pace from college,” Sellar said. “It takes a little bit to get used to. But once you get a few drills in, it was just another practice.”

Nelson at the helm

Hershey, coming off a 34-32-6-4 record in the 2021-22 season, announced the hiring of Nelson in August. He replaced Scott Allen who accepted an assistant coaching position with the Washington Capitals.

Nelson, 53, spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars. His playing career included one season (1995-96) with Hershey. As a head coach, he won a Calder Cup at Grand Rapids in 2017.

“I’m just looking forward to being a head coach again,” he said Monday. “I like being the guy. I like the pressure. I like the expectations. That’s why coming here to Hershey is a perfect fit.”

Nelson has won six professional championships as a player, assistant coach or head coach.

“He just has a kind of calm coolness to him, but you know he’s serious,” forward Sam Anas said. “It’s kind of a different demeanor. He’s not going to – at least so far, it’s seems like he’s not going to – be in your face, yelling at you, but you can kind of tell by his tone that he expects a lot from you, especially from us older guys who have been through it.”

New faces

Anas, a former AHL scoring champion who helped the Springfield Thunderbirds in the 2022 Calder Cup Finals, is another new face at Hershey’s training camp. The list of other newcomers includes defenseman Logan Day and forward Matthew Strome, who played in Lehigh Valley, and forward Ryan Scarfo from Rochester.

Ness back

After a four-year stint that included stops with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, the AHL’s Providence Bruins and the U.S. men’s hockey team during the 2022 Beijing Olympics, defenseman Aaron Ness returned to Hershey, calling the move a no-brainer Monday.

“I loved it here,” he said. “I had some great years here with great groups of people, guys I played with and staff. The organization, top to bottom, has always been first-class. I’m really excited to be back.”

Also back are six players on loan from the Washington Capitals who cleared waivers Monday. Beck Malenstyn, Garrett Pilon, Bobby Nardella, Dylan McIlrath, Zach Fucale and newcomer Gabriel Carlsson all expected to join the team Tuesday.

Preseason schedule

Hershey’s preseason includes games at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (10:30 a.m. Wednesday) and Lehigh Valley (7:05 Saturday) before a home game at 5 p.m. Sunday against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The team is scheduled to open the regular season Oct. 15 at home against Utica.