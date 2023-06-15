Larry Shenk always knew exactly where he would be on Friday nights in the fall: in the press box at Ken Millen Stadium, serving as the public address announcer for the Carlisle Herd football team.

He served as the PA announcer for Herd home football and basketball games from 1957 to 2013. He also worked in the social studies and athletic departments at Carlisle.

“He had a passion for sports,” said Carlisle athletic director George Null. “Larry was a very dedicated person. I could always rely on him to be present and do a professional job.”

Shenk died on June 7 at age 90. He was born in Carlisle on Jan. 6, 1933 as the second son of Ralph and Margaret (Lay) Shenk.

Following his retirement as PA announcer in 2014, the Carlisle athletic department held a ceremony formally designating Shenk as “the “voice of the Thundering Herd”.

“I think the generation of those people who do things for half a century is kind of a lost art,” said Null, who has been Carlisle’s athletic director since 2004.

Shenk, a 1952 graduate of Carlisle High School, was a three sport letterman in football, basketball and baseball. He also played as a placekicker on the freshman football team at Penn State, where he received a degree in 1957.

While in State College, he met his wife of 64 years, Marjorie (Herrick), through a mutual friend. They met for coffee one day after classes, and they were married nine months later.

Due to an injury suffered at birth, Shenk’s left arm was small and damaged throughout the entirety of his life. However, this never slowed him down.

“He never needed me to help him with anything,” Marjorie said. “He waited on me, if anything.”

Due to an NCAA rule that required players to sit out an entire quarter if they exited the game, Shenk never played on Penn State’s varsity football team. Hall-of-fame coach Rip Engle sought to get Shenk an exemption to the rule based on the condition of his arm, but the NCAA denied the request.

While playing, Shenk never let his arm impact his performance. While playing as an outfielder in Little League baseball, Shenk would catch the ball, flip his glove off, then throw the ball in with his bare hand.

Shenk also volunteered as a youth baseball umpire during his college years to stay involved with the game. Additionally, he was the official scorer for the Harrisburg Senators in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

After graduating from college, Shenk planned to audition to be the PA announcer for the Williamsport Phillies (now Crosscutters), but a snowstorm kept him locked in his Pottsville home. Shenk never got his chance in Williamsport, instead electing to move back to Cumberland County, take classes at Shippensburg University and begin working as a sixth grade teacher.

Larry and Marjorie started a family in Carlisle. They had three children, Max, Gary and Amy.

Shenk also served as Dickinson College’s sports information director from 1985 to 1993 following his retirement from teaching.

“He worked tirelessly to provide exposure to our student athletes,” said Dickinson athletic director Joel Quattrone. “His mission was to promote you as an individual through your play and mannerisms.”

Max’s favorite memory of his father was working alongside him as Dickinson football’s PA announcer.

“There were three or fours years where he let me do the stadium announcing,” Max said. “That was such a great and awesome feeling to be announcing when he was spotting for me.

“I couldn’t of had a better time if I was doing an Eagles game. It was just so awesome.”

Sports were second only to family on the list of things Shenk valued.

“(Sports) was paramount,” Marjorie said. “During every part of his life, he was interested in so many sports.”

“I think (sports) really gave him a sense of involvement and a sense of purpose,” Max said. “I think it was a combination of the love of students and (past the point where he could participate himself) doing something meaningful.”

Max said that while football, especially at Penn State and Carlisle, was his father’s favorite sport, baseball was a close second.

“In the summer, he would just sit in front of the TV from seven until midnight,” Max said.

Shenk’s officiating experience always led him to see things nobody else could while watching a game.

“There was a time that he was taking a nap and we had a football game on. I thought he was asleep ... and then out of nowhere, he boarded up and said, ‘That wasn’t a hold!’. It scared me,” Max said. “He had such a deep knowledge of it. I learned something just from watching the game with him.”

Close Photos: Hempfield holds off Carlisle in District 3 football quarterfinal Check out scenes from Friday's District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal between Carlisle and Hempfield in Landisville.

Logan Moyer is an intern reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at lmoyer@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByLoganMoyer