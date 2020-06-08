Gov. Tom Wolf: Guidelines for high school sports 'should be out tomorrow or Wednesday'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tom Wolf provided perhaps the most concrete timeline yet for when guidelines for high school sports may be released.

During Monday afternoon’s press conference that was mostly focused on a grant program for the state’s small businesses, Wolf fielded a question about when guidelines for PIAA sports can be expected.

“The guidelines should be out tomorrow or Wednesday for sports,” Wolf said about nine minutes into the presser. “And we’re dealing with two levels, the sports within intramural sports within the schools and then the PIAA, and we’re working with them. So the guidelines for both should be out within the next day or two.”

During Monday afternoon’s Department of Health press conference, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine also said guidelines for youth sports would be released this week.

High school athletic directors, coaches and players have heard similar sentiments in recent weeks, as the target date for those guidelines has been consistently pushed back. It was believed guidelines would be out last week, then late last week and now this week.

What the guidelines will entail is unclear. The PIAA and the governor’s office have said they are working with each other closely.