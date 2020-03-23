Golfers seeking escape from home find some solace with Carlisle Barracks, Mayapple golf courses still open

The Carlisle Barracks has a new restaurant called 1757 in their new pro shop that has not opened yet.

The Barracks are one of the few courses open during the state’s mandated shutdown.

Mayapple Golf Club altered its hours last week, alternating between opened and closed. The course’s Facebook page indicates it’s open this week with a post from Saturday saying: “We are open until further notice !!”

Jordan Bair and Garrison Byus were meeting up with others to play a round last week at Mayapple. Both work in a local gym and were home watching movies and working. They wanted to get outside for exercise.

“We both work in the gym, so we are physically active, and staying in watching movies gets old quickly,” Byus said. “We were looking at work and the new mandate about Monday and when he said he was going to use the state police to enforce. Carlisle has a lot of really nice small places, but this is going to be tough on them.”