Golfers seeking escape from home find some solace with Carlisle Barracks, Mayapple golf courses still open

The statewide shutdown of non-life-sustaining businesses is leaving the most active in the community searching for ways to satisfying their fix for sports and activity.
There are few public options right now since Gov. Tom Wolf mandated all non-essential businesses shut down beginning this week.
Among the few places open for athletes looking for sun and exercise is Carlisle Barracks Golf Course.
The Carlisle Barracks course, which is in excellent playing shape for this time of year after a mild winter, has had more golfers this year than in past years. The Post Golf Course is under the guidance of the military leadership, and they have decided to keep the course open.
According to the front desk Friday, they averaged about 100 golfers per day last week week and expected at least double that Friday where temperatures reached the 70s. Saturday was also busy despite the colder temperatures and windy weather. Many people shared that they were at the post course because they were open, and golfers wanted to get their fresh air and exercise as well as get out of the house.
The Barracks are still offering winter rates and prefer those who wish to play golf to call for starting times. They were taking tee times for this week and plan to be open unless directed otherwise by Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Courtney Short.
The Carlisle Barracks has a new restaurant called 1757 in their new pro shop that has not opened yet.
The Barracks are one of the few courses open during the state’s mandated shutdown.
Mayapple Golf Club altered its hours last week, alternating between opened and closed. The course’s Facebook page indicates it’s open this week with a post from Saturday saying: “We are open until further notice !!”
Jordan Bair and Garrison Byus were meeting up with others to play a round last week at Mayapple. Both work in a local gym and were home watching movies and working. They wanted to get outside for exercise.
“We both work in the gym, so we are physically active, and staying in watching movies gets old quickly,” Byus said. “We were looking at work and the new mandate about Monday and when he said he was going to use the state police to enforce. Carlisle has a lot of really nice small places, but this is going to be tough on them.”
“Yes, we needed to get out and get some exercise,” Bair said. “Basically, all people had to do when he asked nicely to close, even though it was voluntary, it might not have come to this. The unfortunate part is Carlisle is made up of a lot of small businesses in town. People go to these places for the service, but it will be tough. They are trying to help with takeout, but it is going to be tough on businesses.”
Courses that closed
Before the mandate took full effect, limited golfers were on the courses Thursday at Cumberland Golf Club and Eagles Crossing Golf Course. Cumberland closed Friday, and a member of Eagles Crossings’ pro shop said last week the golf course would close Sunday night due to the updated mandate from Wolf.
The Carlisle Country Club stayed open until Saturday. A voicemail message stated they do not know when they will reopen.
Armitage Golf Club, which is owned and run by Hampden Township, is closed.
Range End Golf Club in Dillsburg was open early last week but closed its doors Saturday due to Wolf's order. They are closed until further notice.
Rich Valley Golf Club in Silver Spring Township was open over the weekend, but closed until further notice beginning Monday.
Each facility has been able to sell food and beer for takeout, but no one is allowed to eat within facilities.