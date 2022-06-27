Golf: Brady Davidson, James Ulsh pace local pack after first round of PA Junior Amateur

Recent Cumberland Valley graduate Brady Davidson fired a 1-over par 72 and Trinity alumnus James Ulsh carded a 3-over par 74 Monday at Hershey Country Club's East Course, setting the tone for the local field in the first round of the two-day Pennsylvania Golf Association Boys Junior Amateur tournament.

The 72 and 74 set the Sentinel-area pair five and seven strokes off the pace of leader Nicholas Turowski, who rolled in a 4-under par 67. With his 72, Davidson finished the day tied for 26th while Ulsh sat in a seven-way for 38th. Cumberland Valley rising senior Anthony DePietress also found himself in the thick of the pack — he’s tied for 78th — after shooting a 7-over par 78.

Davidson’s Monday consisted of four bogeys, including two at the end of his round, and a string of three straight birdies between holes 5-7. Ulsh’s score card was also fairly clean, including one birdie, two bogeys and one double. DePietress finished his round with 11 pars and seven bogeys.

DePietress’ second round is scheduled to begin at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday while Davidson and Ulsh both tee off at 12:20 p.m. Ulsh will start his afternoon on the back nine.

Girls at Lebanon Country Club

While the boys teed off from Hershey, the girls junior amateur opened at Lebanon Country Club, where four local golfers took their best aim in first-round action.

Recent Camp Hill graduate and 2021 PIAA Class 2A champion Paige Richter led the local pack with a 12-over par 84, placing her in a tie for 35th place heading into Tuesday. Former teammate and Camp Hill rising senior Willow Dixon wasn’t far off Richter’s pace with a 14-over par 86 and Boiling Springs rising senior Brooke Graham recorded a 21-over par 93. Cumberland Valley rising sophomore Megan Fenton concluded her first round with a 105.

Mary Dunigan shot a 3-under par 69 Monday and carries a two-stroke edge into the second round.

Fenton is scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Graham is scheduled to follow at 8:20 a.m., Dixon goes at 8:40 a.m. and Richter rounds out the local field at 9 a.m.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

