Gaming: Nerdfest X raises record total $2,330 for PSU Children's Hospital; Arcidiacono crowned champion

Gamers from across the Keystone State raised a record $2,330 for Extra Life Hershey, which benefits Penn State University Children’s Hospital, at the 10th installment Nerdfest, a semi-annual multigaming marathon in Elliottsburg, May 14.

Tournament organizers topped the previous high of $2,200 raised at Nerdfest IX held Oct. 23, 2021. Gamers competed in the marathon for 13 hours.

Joe Arcidiacono of Carlisle went home as the tournament champion for the first time of his Nerdfest career. Arcidiacono earned 78 points, outdueling Andy Sandrik of Carlisle (75 points) and Kurt Bopp of Camp Hill (71 points) for the crown. Arcidiacono maneuvered his way to top honors by claiming points in seven out of 10 gaming events, including a crucial third-place finish late in the marathon in Smash Ultimate.

Arcidiacono clinched his title with a sixth-place tally in Mario Kart 8.

Sandrik captured second-place laurels by way of victories in Tetris and Towerfall.Bopp pulled off an upset in the Smash Ultimate event — that earned him both placement and bounty points — to propel himself to the third spot on the podium.

Five-time Nerdfest champion Chris Sheipe and Pat McVitty tied for fourth at 68 points while Phil Miller of Hershey nabbed sixth place with 67 points and Adam Michael of Gettysburg hauled in seventh-place honors at 63 points.

However, the story of the marathon went to Mechanicsburg native Nick Maisano who broke his hand the morning of the tournament, competed in all the events and wrangled an eighth-place finish.

“I was just rushing around in the morning trying to get ready,” Maisano said, “and it all happened so fast. It was one of those where I just kind of turned a corner and slammed my hand into the wooden doorframe — just hit it at the wrong angle. I hit it right on the corner, and I ended up breaking the bone that connects to the pinky finger.

“I got there and as I started playing, I was like something's not right," he said. " ... But it wasn't a ton of pain. It was just a lot of discomfort. Some of the controllers, I couldn't grip the bottom of them because of bending that finger is what kind of hurt a lot, so it was a lot of discomfort.”

Tournament organizers are planning to host a sports-themed Nerdfest in 2023. For more information on Nerdfest, visit "Nerdfest: The Page" on Facebook.

NERDFEST X STANDINGS

1. Joe Arcidiacono (Carlisle) 78; 2. Andy Sandrik (Carlisle) 75; 3. Kurt Bopp (Camp Hill) 71; 4. Chris Sheipe (Carlisle) 68; 4. Pat McVitty (Marysville) 68; 6. Phil Miller (Hershey) 67; 7. Adam Michael (Gettysburg) 63; 8. Nick Maisano (Mechanicsburg) 58; 9. Matt Sharp (Elliottsburg) 54; 10. Erich Hawbaker (Mercersburg) 50; 11. Spencer Kauffman (Duncannon) 39; 12. Chris Kuntz (Middletown) 30; 13. Donald Wood (Philadelphia) 28; 14. Ben Rapp (Mexico, Pa.) 26; 15. Joel Horvath (Mechanicsburg) 25; 16. Martin Speece (Harrisburg) 24; 17. Casey Thompson (Norristown) 20; 17. Tim Rutan 20; 19. Marissa Luke (Pittsburgh) 18; 20. Bryon Laird (Carlisle) 16; 20. Bobby Luke (Pittsburgh) 16; 22. Derek Wallace (Harrisburg) 14; 23. Ty Kauffman (Marysville) 11; 24. Deacon Derstler (Blain) 8; 24. Max James (Reading) 8; 26. Matt Kloss (Marysville) 2.

Also played: Ben Garrett (Carlisle); Brett Burnell (Marysville); Rodney Barrick (Newport); Preston Goodling (Newport); Seth Miller (Newport).

Game Winners

Tetris (SNES): Sandrik; Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch): P. Miller; Towerfall (Nintendo Switch): Sandrik; WWF No Mercy (Nintendo 64): Hawbaker; Ice Hockey (NES): Michael; COD: Modern Warfare 2 (XBOX 360): McVitty; Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo Switch): Bopp; Halo 3 (XBOX 360): Miller, Sheipe, S. Kauffman, Sharp; Mega Man’s Soccer (SNES): Sheipe; Tetris Attack (SNES): M. Luke.

