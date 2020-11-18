Gaming: Nerdfest VIII raises nearly $1,800 for PSU Children's Hospital; Chris Sheipe crowned champ

Chris Sheipe was crowned the champion, and nearly $1,800 was raised at Nerdfest VIII earlier in November.

Nerdfest is a “multi-game video game tournament which featured games from every platform from the NES to the Nintendo Switch,” according to event organizer Andy Sandrik.

Sheipe beat a field of 19 players this year. It is his fifth Nerdfest championship.

The charitable event raised $1,783 for Extra Life Hershey, which benefits Penn State University Children’s Hospital. Money was raised via a charity raffle that included items like “game consoles to plushies to custom-made cross stitch art.” Nerdfest also worked with Raven Recycling in New Bloomfield. Customers could donate their scrap metal to the charitable effort. It raised $375, plus $60 more from Raven, according to Sandrik.

According to Sandrik, Nerdfest has now raised $2,642 in the last three years, when the event turned into a charitable effort.

Typically a daylong gathering, NF8 was made COVID-19 safe with masks and sanitization efforts, Sandrik said.