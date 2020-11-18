Gaming: Nerdfest VIII raises nearly $1,800 for PSU Children's Hospital; Chris Sheipe crowned champ

Chris Sheipe was crowned the champion, and nearly $1,800 was raised at Nerdfest VIII earlier in November.
Nerdfest is a “multi-game video game tournament which featured games from every platform from the NES to the Nintendo Switch,” according to event organizer Andy Sandrik.
Sheipe beat a field of 19 players this year. It is his fifth Nerdfest championship.
The charitable event raised $1,783 for Extra Life Hershey, which benefits Penn State University Children’s Hospital. Money was raised via a charity raffle that included items like “game consoles to plushies to custom-made cross stitch art.” Nerdfest also worked with Raven Recycling in New Bloomfield. Customers could donate their scrap metal to the charitable effort. It raised $375, plus $60 more from Raven, according to Sandrik.
According to Sandrik, Nerdfest has now raised $2,642 in the last three years, when the event turned into a charitable effort.
Typically a daylong gathering, NF8 was made COVID-19 safe with masks and sanitization efforts, Sandrik said.
If you are interested in participating in a future Nerdfest, find them on Facebook under “Nerdfest: The Page.”
NF8 Final Standings
1. Chris Sheipe (Carlisle) 73; 2. Andy Sandrik (Carlisle) 70; 3. Joel Horvath (Shermansdale) 50; 4. Phil Miller (Hershey) 48; 5. Erich Hawbaker (Mercersburg) 47; 6. Martin Speece (Harrisburg) 43; 7. Brian Bortner (New Bloomfield) 39; 8. Ty Kauffman (Marysville) 35; 9. Spencer Kauffman (Duncannon) 32; 10. Kristen Webster (Elizabethtown) 27; 11. Kurt Bopp (Camp Hill) 22; 12. Ben Rapp (Mexico, Pa) 21; 13. Matt Sharp (Elliottsburg) 13; 14. Joe Arcidiacono (Carlisle) 9; 15. Deacon Derstler (Blain) 5; 16. Nick Maisano (Mechanicsburg) 3; 16. Ben Garrett (Carlisle) 3.
Also played: Bryon Laird (Carlisle), Eric Northern (Elizabethtown), Vincent Stoops (Millerstown).
Game Champions
Galaga (NES)—Bopp; Tecmo Bowl (NES)—Sheipe; Super Mario Kart (SNES)—Hawbaker; Contra 3 (SNES)—Bortner; Mario 3 Battle Mode (SNES)—Sheipe; Mario Kart 64 Battle Mode (N64)—Sheipe; WWF No Mercy (N64)—Hawbaker; Mario Kart Double Dash (Game Cube)—Miller; Smash Brothers Ultimate (Switch)—Miller; Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)—Webster.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!